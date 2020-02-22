Allegedly, Anansa Sims is being harassed and threatened by Matt Barnes and her sister (TSR Roommate Talk)

The #RoommateTalk publications are 100% sent by users, and we cannot confirm with 100% certainty the validity of these claims or allegations. Drink roommates wisely!

Dear TSR,

%MINIFYHTML5a1da17e674282b826e336a2fdaec5a611% %MINIFYHTML5a1da17e674282b826e336a2fdaec5a612%

I see that they have been acting as a detective about my girl Anansa Sims and her baby dad Matt Barnes breaking … but everyone can stop because I will let them know THE REAL! So check it out, Matt has been threatening, harassing, harassing and harassing my girl because he won't accept that she's completely done with him, and not vice versa. Bruh said he will even lay hands on any man he messes with, just as he did with Derek Fisher throughout the drama with Gloria (supposedly). She also brought her sister to support her and she has also been threatening Anansa (supposedly).

As for her baby, Ashton doesn't stay away from Matt at all, let's go now … don't believe the hype. He can see his baby, he is also in the restraining order! She is not taking him away from her son.

The same thing he is doing to Anansa is what he did to Gloria when they were together … when he can't handle the end of a relationship, it fades (supposedly). My sister is trying to have a healthy foster relationship shared with him as she has done with her ex! Who is the father of his other three children?

The real tea, although Shaderoom is Matt, could not help fooling her. When my sister had enough and realized her worth, she finished it forever! Anansa is very discreet and is just trying to cool this drama … but I'm mean, so I had to tell you the real thing!

Signed

Petty Betty and Idc

See this post on Instagram The publications of #TSRRoommateTalk are 100% sent by users, and we cannot confirm with 100% certainty the validity of these claims or allegations. Drink roommates wisely! _____________________ Dear TSR, I see that you have been acting as a detective about my girl Anansa Sims and her baby daddy Matt Barnes breaking … but everyone can stop because I will let them know THE REAL! So check it out, Matt has been threatening, harassing, harassing and harassing my girl because he won't accept that she's completely done with him, and not vice versa. Bruh said he will even lay hands on any man he messes with in the same way he did with Derek Fisher throughout the drama with Gloria (supposedly). She also brought her sister to support her and she has also been threatening Anansa (supposedly). As for her baby, Ashton doesn't stay away from Matt at all, let's go now … don't believe the hype. He can see his baby, he is also in the restraining order! She is not taking him away from her son. ______________ The same thing he is doing to Anansa is what he did to Gloria when they were together … when he can't handle the end of a relationship, it fades (supposedly). My sister is trying to have a healthy foster relationship shared with him as she has done with her ex! Who is the father of his other three children? ________________ The real tea, although Shaderoom is Matt, could not help fooling her. When my sister had enough and realized her worth, she finished it forever! Anansa is very discreet and is just trying to cool this drama … but I'm mean, so I had to tell you the real thing! Signed, Petty Betty and Idc A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in February 22, 2020 at 3:56 p.m. PST

Roommates, what do you think about this?