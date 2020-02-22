Alexis Skyy states that & # 39; paved the way for these bitches & # 39 ;, & # 39; Another rapper Baby Mamas React

%MINIFYHTML9ca258e3066a87d49837032b49291df511% %MINIFYHTML9ca258e3066a87d49837032b49291df512%

The Twitter war begins between Alexis and Ari Fletcher before becoming a full-fledged group fight with Jayda Cheaves, Masika Kalysha and Akbar V joining.

There is no shortage of drama this weekend on social networks. Some of the famous baby mamas rappers like Alexis Skyy, Ari Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Masika KalyshaY Akbar V He went to Twitter to launch submarines in a heated war of words.

It all started when Fetty WapThe former Alexis showed her new nails. People began to accuse her of copying Ari, G Herbo's baby. This made Alexis angry when he said he was in "(his) own lane" and "paved the way for these bitches."

Ari scoffed, "Did you pave the way? PAVED THE WAY OF THE KING FOR WHOM? $ 3500 could never take me to the club." He also wrote: "Don't get your hopes up! I wasn't even talking about you, but you fit in. You like my style to be fine. Don't let these fans bother you."

Alexis reacted: "Shawty let something be VERY CLEAR … I have not accepted anything less than 5,000 since 2016, so that is $ 3,500 that you thought was my rate, most likely a DEPOSIT! $ 7000! "

Then he attacked Jayda (Lil baby& # 39; s baby mama). Apparently offended by Jayda's "ANNA OOP" tweet, she was enraged: "I suggest you feel TF b4. I approach and snatch my back again."

Jayda replied: "H * is that he doesn't love you. Nobody loves you. Baby, you're tired. Take a seat. MISCELLANEOUS."

Alexis stated otherwise, "Listen, someone I had in the past has still been absent! AT ANY TIME, I suppose he hasn't told you about these last days ?? !!! Do you want receipts?"

Jayda replied: "You took your own bag, honey. But the fact that you agree to play # 2 won me. You worry about fucking more than your own son, this must be a joke."

Things got even better when Fetty's baby, Mom Masika, entered the chat. She also had problems with Alexis' claim "she paved the way", and Alexis reacted, "I will not come and go without having been 35 years old to whom I directed her own program, now she is running on WeTV chasing around Lil Bow wow!! Goodbye…"

When Alexis mocked her, "What's next?", Masika quickly replied: "A DNA TEST," referring to her claim that her baby was from Fetty, but then the opposite was proven.

In the middle of the cat fight, Young thugAkbar's baby mom declared her alliance with Alexis while Ari allied with Jayda.

Meanwhile, Lil Baby commented: "I HATE the drama … miss me with that shit please !!"