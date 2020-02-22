Alexis Skyy, Ari Fletcher and Jayda Cheaves face on Twitter

%MINIFYHTML24f5c45a96a8cddf63d90f36b3c10aec11% %MINIFYHTML24f5c45a96a8cddf63d90f36b3c10aec12%

Chile this tea was definitely boiling on Saturday when words were exchanged between Alexis Skyy, Ariana Fletcher and Jayda Cheaves.

It all started when fans began to mention that Ari was shooting Alexis after she posted a video on her Instagram. In the video, which was published in his Instagram story, Ari said: “This is not going too far now. It's just one of me now, let's all relax, let's take a backseat. "

Fans thought Ari was talking about Alexis after pointing out that there had been some similarities in his appearance.

Alexis took his Twitter to respond to fans and said"You're a bitch … you're weird if I'm in my own lane, I don't hate anyone, all these trolls tag me saying I'm trying to be like this person." Let me clarify something. I love myself. I am beautiful inside and out! I have been very humble. I paved the way for these bitches. "

She continued: "All unsure of that is sad … I can do what I want with the clothes of my nails. You all have these evil demons in you. But that is why I will always be blessed and favored forever because I have no hate in my heart ".

It was not long before Ari heard about Alexis' comments and she applauded to let him know that the video was not directed at her, but she can see that Alexis likes her style.

Alexis then applauded to let Ari know that his reservation fee is actually twice the price she claimed. However, things took an unexpected turn when Alexis also called Jayda Cheaves, who is the girlfriend and mother of rapper Lil Baby.

Apparently, Alexis saw Jayda say: "Anna, go,quot; to the whole situation with Ari, so Alexis decided to let Jayda have it too.

Things quickly escalated between Alexis and Jayda, as Alexis claimed that he used to mess with Lil Baby, and told Jayda that he could take him back if he wanted to.

Lil Baby spoke briefly and said he didn't want to get involved in the drama. Ari also responded and had a brief message regarding everything that was happening at this time.

Alexis then clarified that she and Lil Baby had not bothered in years while reflecting on everything that developed.

Ari also spoke and said she wanted all the smoke behind Jayda, which means she was always ready to defend Jayda. Alexis responded quickly to Ari as things kept going downhill.

Masika Kalysha quickly got into the mix to laugh at Alexis' previous statement about paving the way, and these two began shooting each other from side to side. Now, if everyone remembers, these two already have a fighting past between them, and they also share the same baby dad.

After things started to calm down, Alexis entered Instagram Live to say a few more things.

This is definitely a lot to assimilate, but roommates, what do you think?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94