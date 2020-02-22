Alex Ovechkin 700: Twitter reacts to the goal of the Capitals captain

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin reached the elusive milestone of 700 goals on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.

The Russian legend scored the 700th goal from its usual sweet spot on the ice with 15:10 remaining in the third period

Ovechkin becomes the eighth player in the history of the NHL to reach the 700-goal plateau. He is the second fastest and the second youngest to reach that score.

This is how social networks reacted to the achievement of Ovechkin.