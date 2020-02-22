Alex Ovechkin 700: the 7 best goals of the legendary Capitals superstar race

The superstar scorer Alexander Ovechkin became the eighth player in the history of the NHL to reach the milestone of 700 goals on Saturday when he scored the draw goal in the morning of the team against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.

It seems appropriate that the captain of Washington Capitals, affectionately nicknamed "The Great 8,quot;, became the eighth player to reach 700 goals. While it took some games to reach 699, his goal on Saturday gave him not only the milestone but the number 42 in the season, as he keeps up the pace of the Rocket Richard Trophy.

Ovechkin has been doing this: hanging through the defenders, scoring from his knees or simply firing shots at once, like the number 700, from the long-standing confrontation circle. There are many highlights (700 goals, remember?) To examine when you consider the best moments in the 15-year career of the Ovechkin NHL.

Sporting News collected the seven main goals of Alexander Ovechkin throughout his career in honor of the number 700:

October 5, 2005: NHL's first goal against Columbus Blue Jackets

Ovechkin left his mark in the league quickly when he scored two goals in his first NHL game. The first objective of that October 2005 night begins our list because, in hindsight, it was a clue to what became Ovechkin's unique shot. After 18 years, Ovechkin separates from Blue Jackets defenders in the slot while his teammates establish possession behind the net.

When Dainius Zubrus goes around the net, he sees Ovechkin alone. While the top of the slot is a few meters away from the typical Ovechkin showdown circle shooting spot, the result was the same: the first career goal of the Big 8.

January 11, 2017: 1,000 points against the Pittsburgh penguins

Let's change gears from the first Ovechkin count to your 1,000th NHL point. This goal reached 35 seconds of play against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. It all starts when T.J. Oshie breaks the disc of the defensive zone of the Capitals to the center of long time of Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom.

Backstrom and Ovechkin catch the penguins in a 2-on-1 race. Ovechkin drags the toes around the stick of the aspiring inspector Kris Letang to shoot the disc into the net to reach the 1,000-point mark. He later scored a second goal in that game, with the assistance of John Carlson and Backstrom again.

June 7, 2018 – Stanley Cup Final, Game 5 against Vegas Golden Knights

Ovechkin set a Capitals franchise record for most goals in a postseason with this unique opportunity in the power game. It is another goal almost par excellence of Ovechkin, even if the shot came without the full clearance expected for a slap shot. Notice Backstrom's help on this as well: place the disc directly among the four Golden Knights penalty killers where no one can reach it while sailing on the ice.

Ovechkin's goal was not the winner of the game that night, but he ended the night by raising the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career.

January 9, 2016 – in New York Rangers

A save from a reel highlighted by Braden Holtby over Derek Stepan paved the way for Ovechkin to score a goal scored in overtime against the Rangers in January 2016. Ovi picks up the rebound of Holtby's pads, takes the disc behind his own network, and then he realizes he can kill the Rangers alone.

Ovechkin skates almost along the entire track in this individual race, beats Rick Nash of the game before sliding the disc between the pads of Henrik Lundqvist.

April 24, 2009 – Game 5 against New York Rangers

Returning it to Capitals-Rangers in the first round of the 2009 Stanley Cup playoffs. Washington already led Game 5 of this series 3-0 when the second period was closed, but the disc reached Ovechkin outside the defensive zone. of the Capitals and sent him to the races.

Dodge Chris Drury right inside the offensive blue line, completely undress Derek Morris and fall to his knees before hitting the disc beyond Lundqvist.

February 18, 2009 – against Montreal Canadiens

This goal could summarize how Ovechkin plays hockey in less than 10 seconds. He is infinitely creative, dangerously fast and never gives up on the play, even when he sends it to the ice.

While Montreal's defender, Roman Hamrlik, was chasing a wandering pass from his defense mate to the neutral zone, Ovechkin bursts into action. He pushes the disc backwards from the boards beyond Hamrlik while simultaneously turning around his opponent on the opposite side, creating an open lane to the net of a seemingly innocuous play a second earlier.

When Kyle Chipchura tries to remove it from the disc, Ovechkin falls to the ice, but still controls the disc from its side and passes it next to Carey Price just before the two collide.

January 16, 2006 – in Phoenix Coyotes

There really are no words to describe this, but let's try. Ovechkin was still a rookie when he made a familiar name, and this goal scored him while sliding away from the net on your back It still surprises today.

How? How can you point your stick towards the net after falling to the ice? Even years after that play, Ovechkin himself still didn't have a direct answer on how he managed that feat.

"It was just luck," he told NHL.com in 2017. "Luck? Skill? I don't know. Call it whatever."

This goal, known as "The Goal,quot;, was Ovechkin's second game and culminated a three-point night for the then rookie, giving him 32 goals and 22 assists in his first 44 NHL games.