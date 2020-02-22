Alex Ovechkin 700: Capital of the capital star marks a milestone against Devils

Alex Ovechkin continues to consolidate his status as one of the best scorers in the history of the NHL.

%MINIFYHTML0d385a29651631636cec7659054f3c1411% %MINIFYHTML0d385a29651631636cec7659054f3c1412%

On Saturday, the Washington Capitals superstar scored his 700th goal in his career, making him the second youngest to accomplish the feat. Only Wayne Gretzky reached the plateau of 700 goals at a younger age or in fewer games than Ovechkin, 34, who became the eighth player in league history to reach the goal.

The historic goal came in Ovechkin's vintage fashion, with him hitting a timer from the right kick point to beat New Jersey goalkeeper Devils Mackenzie Blackwood at the 4:50 mark of the third period.

MORE: The 7 best goals of the legendary Ovechkin race

Ovechkin was invaded by his Capitals teammates, who emptied the bank to celebrate with his captain.

By joining the 700 NHL club, Ovechkin becomes the second player after Gordie Howe does it with a franchise. In addition, he now follows Gretzky for 194 goals for the all-time lead.