Ahead shows Disney's first LGBTQ animated character openly

It's a new era for Disney: his new Pixar movie Ahead presents his first LGBTQ animated character openly.

Meet Officer Specter, a cyclops police officer with the voice of the Emmy-winning gay Nobody's teacher actress and screenwriter Lena Waithe.

In one scene, the character and his police partner, expressed by Ali WongHe stops a driver who says he was distracted because his girlfriend's children have been acting badly. Specter then laments: "My girlfriend's daughter made me tear my hair," according to Slate.

Late last year, Lucasfilm & # 39; s, owned by Disney Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker He presented a kiss between blinking and you will miss it Amanda LawrenceThe character of Commander D & # 39; Acy and a female resistance fighter. And many viewers have speculated that certain characters from Disney movies, such as Elsa's Frozen and Li Shang of MulanThey were secretly gay or bisexual, and that kind of subtext perceived in the relationship between Gaston and Le Fou in the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast.