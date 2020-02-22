After Kirkpatrick's surprise dismissal, the search for the new OPD chief begins – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – The search for the next chief of police in the city of Oakland continues while questions remain surrounding the dismissal of Chief Anne Kirkpatrick on Thursday night.

Since 2013, Oakland has been through seven police chiefs. The current search begins when many question whether letting Chief Kirkpatrick go was the right move.

The first female chief of police in Oakland got her papers to walk after serving about three years at work. Oakland City Councilman Dan Kalb said: "I knew that some commissioners feared that things were not done on time, but I didn't realize they reached the level of dissatisfaction that we needed a new boss."

Councilman Kalb co-authored a measure that created the community-led police commission that requested the dismissal of Kirkpatrick.

Kalb says he was surprised by the action, but supports the decision of the commission and the mayor.

The other co-author of the measure, Councilman Noel Gallo, seemed perplexed by the dismissal. He has trouble explaining to his residents why, once again, the taxpayers' dollars will be used to pay the police chief so that he does not work.

Kirkpatrick will receive one year of his salary as compensation.

"The fact that it will cost me hundreds of thousands of dollars when the boss is not here, then I will hire someone besides that," Gallo said.

The head of the police commission, Regina Jackson, said it was not just one thing that led to the dismissal of Chief Kirkpatrick. The members of the commission were concerned that Kirkpatrick retained information from the supervisory authority and its failure to increase compliance with the reforms ordered by the court. Councilman Kalb said this is an opportunity to find a boss who can address the variety of problems Oakland faces.

"If we do that, we can do the kind of surveillance to be able to answer the calls and do the investigations and comply with federal supervision requirements because they make a lot of sense," Kalb said.

Gallo says this shot sets a difficult precedent. The next boss now knows the power that this community-led police commission has over their job security.