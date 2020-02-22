Adriana Lima loses her eyebrows from Vogue Japan and is unrecognizable: a look at the models and their eyebrows

%MINIFYHTMLba4f99e215861cfc7eef8a2b0338af0311% %MINIFYHTMLba4f99e215861cfc7eef8a2b0338af0312%

What about the models and their eyebrows? In the 80s, it was Brooke Shields with his full forehead that was the envy of the girls who got into his Calvins and then, in the new millennium, Cara Delevigne regained his dark and full eyebrow. The model Sophia Hadjipanteli is famous for her unibrow, and now Adriana Lima is practically unrecognizable after losing her eyebrows on the cover of Vogue Japan. The Brazilian supermodel of 5 & # 39; 10 "is often known for her legs, her incredible blue eyes or her striking physique, but it is not often that Adriana attracts attention for her missing eyebrows!

The photo shoot of Luigi & Iango is for the March 2020 edition of Vogue Japan and saw other models, including Adriana with her eyebrows off. Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls, Doutzen Kroes, Sui He and Edita Vilkeviciute appear on the subject and shoot, all without eyebrows.

%MINIFYHTMLba4f99e215861cfc7eef8a2b0338af0313% %MINIFYHTMLba4f99e215861cfc7eef8a2b0338af0314%

You can see photos that Adriana Lima shared from the photo session and her cover of Vogue Japan in the slide show below.

%MINIFYHTMLba4f99e215861cfc7eef8a2b0338af0315% %MINIFYHTMLba4f99e215861cfc7eef8a2b0338af0316%

You can see a photo of all models with the eyebrow-free look below.

The models did not really shave their eyebrows, as you will notice that they are only covered with concealer and dust and that they seem extremely light. Joan Smalls and Sui He still has visibly detectable eyebrows, but for the other models, there is a notable difference. Adriana is known for her bright blue eyes with her dark hair and eyebrows, so seeing her without her eyebrows gives her a slightly shocking appearance.

Many people have commented on social media platforms that they could not recognize Adriana without her eyebrows.

It is known that several celebrities look "non-eyebrows,quot;, but perhaps none is more famous for lightening the eyebrows than Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga recently posted a photo in which she had turned her dark eyebrows into blondes.

Lady Gaga loves to play with her makeup, hair color, eyebrow color and even eyebrow shape.

Cara Delevigne is known for her dark eyebrows.

Before there was Cara Delevigne, there were Brooke Shields.

You can see the model Sophia Hadjipanteli and her amazing appearance of a single eyebrow for which she has become famous below.

What do you think about the photo shoot of Vogue Japan and the cover of Adriana Lima? Have you ever lightened or shaved your eyebrows?

Ad

How important do you think eyebrows are to your appearance? Are you a fan of the lightened look "without eyebrows,quot;?



Post views:

0 0