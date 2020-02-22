Abby Lee Miller talks about her terrifying battle against cancer and gets excited: watch the clip!

He is doing much better these days after recovering almost miraculously, but recalling his difficult battle with cancer, Abby Lee Miller couldn't help but get excited. As fans may know, when she was first diagnosed, she really needed emergency surgery, since apparently she was only minutes away from death and that whole experience was, of course, terrifying.

During an interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz, Abby talked about the terrifying battle against cancer and collapsed.

The host asked, "So how does your life change being in this wheelchair knowing that you should have died that day?"

When his voice broke, he admitted that it was ‘Horrible. It is awful. I told my friends many times: "Why didn't you let me die?" Alone, why did you save me? Let me go. "I don't have children. I don't have a husband. My parents have passed away. I'm done … I came here to teach dance. JoJo (Siwa) keeps in touch with me. I think everyone else forgot my name … they needed,quot; distance "from me. That was the word used, distance when I was accused by the Federal Government."

He mentioned that he is still in contact with another of his former students, Maddie Ziegler.

Meanwhile, Abby has confirmed that he finally has no cancer, but it has been really difficult.

The star has been documenting his way to learn to walk again.

The celebrity even took her first steps after her long and painful recovery process at The Doctors in front of the program's study audience.

His treatment was unbearable since he did not really undergo the 6 standard rounds of chemotherapy, but 10!

Apart from that, he has also gone through several high-risk surgeries, so it is safe to say that Abby Lee Miller is a true survivor!



