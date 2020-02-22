A reminder to angry Red Sox fans: winning will always bring you back

COMMENTARY

He was rude and derogatory, and honest in a way that was rarely heard. Given how scattered John Henry's words feel this offseason, it's nice to remember when he nailed one as if he knew which release will come.

"We really don't need to be popular. We need to win."

Two years ago, the Red Sox bronze had what we considered a really bad winter in a world before they changed Mookie Betts. They headed to Fort Myers after a season of 93 wins and a second consecutive title of the Eastern League, but a season insufficient enough to fire John Farrell (and almost all of his staff). That 2017 team, the first post-David Ortiz, was Dustin Pedroia's team "it's not me, it's them,quot; in Baltimore. From David Price and Dennis Eckersley on the team plane.

Betts said there was "tension,quot; in the locker room and "pressure,quot; during losing streaks. The spoken radio was flooded throughout the year with calls about Farrell's need to go out of touch and how unpleasant the entire company was. We haven't even mentioned Adam Jones, Yawkey Way and Apple Watches. NESN ratings fell 15 percent.

And so, when Henry and team president Tom Werner sat down for their annual spring talk at JetBlue Park, the mood was not jovial. What caused the soft-voice owner all the time (from the Red Sox and Boston Globe Media Partners, including Boston.com).

"We really don't need to be popular. We need to win." The line caught attention, but it also washed quickly. At the end of the day, Boston finally made a deal with JD Martinez, and the best Red Sox team of our life had a spring 22-9, a regular season 108-54, an October 11-3 and a fourth title of The World Series in 15 years Henry proved to be completely correct. His reward was two years without a vocal voice wanting him to sell the equipment.

Did Henry earn his invective this winter? Of course, although I am not very interested in the debate. Every time the talk gets stronger, his team wins another championship and dissipates.

Because this is how this works. Despite the just outrage of the last few weeks, the tears about Betts and Brock Holt and everything else, we know that is true, right?

Henry and his lieutenants were never going to successfully sweeten the Betts trade, but the perception that they are trying to enlighten people in this period of time when people remember what gas lighting is is certainly not. Maybe reaching the threshold of the luxury tax this season really was not a major factor in the Betts trade, but I am seconds away from looking for Henry starting on this road in September, CEO Sam Kennedy stating that keeping Betts and Martinez for 2020 would make it "difficult, given the nature and agreements of the contracts we have,quot;, and much more.

But ultimately, it doesn't matter much, all the hundreds of words and the hymns Musial / Nomar don't bring Betts or you back. Only money next winter will do the first. As for you?

They really don't need to be popular. They need to win It's the final layer of sugar, and the Red Sox property knows it.

Your know what. You were in John Lackey, and then you won a decisive championship. You were apoplectic with Hanley Ramírez, and after yourself when he was cut. You wanted David Price to be exchanged for a basket of baseballs, roared when he held all the cards after the 2018 World Series, and then relieved when Betts took him out of the city.

Henry meets 98.5 to defend his honor a million years ago when he was only nine years old.

This thing has been a roller coaster of two decades, and perhaps the only constants are winning, and you are on the trip for that. Why did they let the incredibly nice Brock Holt walk without fighting and replace him with José Peraza? Because they could. How did they pull the trigger in the Betts trade?

Because it is their team and their decisions, not theirs, no matter how many times they refer to them as "we,quot; in the conversation. Because as angry as you are now …

They really don't need to be popular. They need to win

On Thursday we remembered that division again when Ortiz went to the chat bank and declared that former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers is "looking like a snitch,quot; for going to Athletic with the Houston poster theft bomb, putting the scandal in the public eye. and blackening baseball badly.

"I'm mad at this guy, the pitcher who came out talking about that, and let me tell you why. Oh, after earning money, after receiving your ring, do you decide to talk about it? Why don't you talk about it during the season , when it was happening? Why didn't you say "I don't want to be part of,quot;? Oh, now? So you look like a snitch, "Ortiz said." Do you know what I mean? Why do you have to talk about that later? It's going to be a big distraction for the game for a while, and you don't want that. … I think it will be a distraction all season. We have to avoid that. "

It's a bad shot, but it's very baseball. Ortiz realized that he was approaching, spending 10 minutes talking about MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who he said was "legitimate since Day 1,quot; and "will do his best for the game," and the young stars of the planets. .

"They are very talented. You're not talking about a lot of fools, "Ortiz said." Your career is simply new. … Your career basically just starts, and you have to face this monster, who knows what it will take for people to forget. It's something he did to me, I'm looking at the man, and I just don't feel well. "

Ortiz not only loves sports, he is an employee of the rights holder of MLB Fox, in addition to his work with the Red Sox. Not only does Manfred love the sport he runs, but Manfred downplayed Ortiz's positive drug test in 2003 at the end of the 2016 Big Papi final season. Ortiz is clearly a friend and admirer of several Astros, and spent most of the time before destroying Fiers without a name, wondering why no Houston player who did not participate in the scheme said anything about it during the 2017 season. (Fiers le He told several teams, including the 2018 Red Sox through Martinez, before going public.)

"I still don't know how anyone was like that," that's wrong. "I just don't know how anyone, you know, says something about it." During. Not later, ”said Ortiz. "I was at the clubhouse for a long time, and something like this never comes up, but now they are going to have to deal with it for a long time."

He knows why. He basically told you why. Just below the rules written in each clubhouse could also be the signal that I first found behind the bar in my father's hostel Elks: "What you see here, what you do here, what you hear here, when you go out from here, leave it Stay here! "

Few things are as aptly named as a Major League Baseball clubhouse. You are in this or not. Ortiz was not destroying the Fiers, heck, he would not even name him, but defend his friends in the club.

In what you are not really. You are just riding the roller coaster.

They do not need to be popular in February. They just need to win in October.