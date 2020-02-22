A look at some of the players heading to Indianapolis – Up News Info

The world of the NFL, except for the Broncos assistant coaches, travels to Indianapolis next week for the annual Scout Combination.

A total of 336 prospects received invitations to undergo medical, psychological and physical tests.

Here is a primer.

Well traveled equipment

The introduction of the graduate transfer system has been a blessing for the players, but others have taken the junior college route or changed places to get better opportunities:

Francis Bernard, LB, Utah: He served on the LDS mission in Atlanta and played two years for BYU (2015-16) before leaving school due to an "undisclosed violation of team rules." He started a year in Utah (85 tackles) and was the first All-Pac 12 team.

Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia: I spent four years in Miami (Florida) and had 45 captures and a torn ACL. In nine games for Bulldogs in 2019, he had 33 catches for 476 yards.

Brian Cole, S, State of Mississippi: There were three stops for Cole: Michigan (2015 as a receiver), East Mississippi CC (2016 as security) and Mississippi State (2017-19). As a senior, he played as an external supporter with responsibilities of five cents.

Darrion Daniels, DT, Nebraska: He suffered a finger injury that required surgery four games in his first year of last year at Oklahoma State (2018). Granted extra year, it was transferred to Nebraska (34 tackles).

Jack Driscoll, RT, Auburn: In Massachusetts he started as left / right guard and right tackle. Transferred to Auburn and started 26 games with the right tackle.

Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan: He played for high schools in Texas, Louisiana and Florida and then two years each in Mississippi and Michigan (68 touchdown passes).

Character concerns

Players who have a red flag on their resume for arrest, suspension or both better have their clear stories:

Joe Bachie, ILB, State of Michigan: Seasons of 100 and 102 tackles (2017-18) prepared him for a great senior year. But after 71 tackles in eight games, he was declared ineligible to test positive for a substance that improves performance.

Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin: He did not play in 2018 after being expelled from school while awaiting a trial for sexual assault. Found not guilty in August 2019, he was reinstated and had 59 catches for 901 yards and seven touchdowns.

Michael Divinity, OLB, LSU: A violation of school rules (reportedly failed in marijuana tests) led to four suspensions (Games 1, 3, 5 and 8-14) in 2019. He made 23 tackles in six games.

Willie Gay, OLB, State of Mississippi: In the practice prior to the Bulldogs bowling, quarterback Garrett Shrader, who could not play. This after Gay served an eight-game suspension for violation of team rules.

C.J. O'Grady, TE, Arkansas: A top 100 player nationally in high school who never played a full college season. Suspended for two games in 2018 and left the team in 19 amid another suspension.

Chauncey Rivers, DE, State of Mississippi: A four-star prospect in Georgia lasted only four games before three charges of marijuana in a span of seven months. Transferred to East Mississippi CC for one year and then played two years at Mississippi State (7 1/2 catches).

Medical problems

Some players may not participate in training due to existing injuries, but others must be reviewed due to problems throughout their university careers:

Trey Adams, LT, Washington: Many exits (42), but also many injuries. Right torn ACL sustained in 2017 (seven games) and was limited to four games in 18 due to back surgery.

Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue: He took ACL in the third game of the true first year season (2015) and underwent knee surgery after two games of & # 39; 19. The opportunity to apply for the sixth year of eligibility passed.

Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin: He played all 27 games in the last two years (139 tackles), but received a red shirt in 2015 and missed all of 2017 with left foot injuries.

Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia: He opted to return to the Wahoos in his senior year after leading FBS in 22 pass breaks, but underwent an ankle surgery in 19 (six games).

Netane Muti, G / OT, ​​Fresno State: The fourth-year student played two games in 2018 (Achilles) and three in 19 (foot).

James Smith-Williams, DE, N.C. State: In five years for Wolfpack, he played four, eight, 12, 12 and seven games, suffered injuries that ended the season in 2015-16 and lost almost half of & # 39; 19 with a foot problem.

Wonders of a year

We could also call this the "LSU Section,quot;. Players who had to beat an injury, dressed in red or were trapped behind future NFL players had a season or production:

K’Lavon Chaisson, DE / OLB, LSU: Declared for the draft as a second year third year student (17 starts and 92 tackles). Tore ACL in the first game of 2018 against Miami.

Davon Hamilton, DT, State of Ohio: He started just three games in the first three years for Buckeyes before converting more game time to six catches in 2019.

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: He caught 17 passes in the first two seasons, but had 43 for 515 yards and six touchdowns as a junior.

Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU: Son of Randy Moss, a member of the Professional Football Hall of Fame, Thaddeus played three games for the State of North Carolina in 2016, redheaded in & # 39; 17, suffered foot injuries in & # 39; 18, but He had 47 catches for the national champions.

Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU: Only six and 40 tackles in the first two years for the Tigers, but had 85 stops (the third best team) in 2019.

Freddie Swain, WR, Florida: He caught only 30 passes in the first three years for the Gators, but had 38 receptions for 517 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.

Experience is no problem.

On the opposite spectrum of the wonders of a year are those who played for four years or were instant headlines:

Damon Arnette, CB, State of Ohio: A three-year starter who played 53 games and had five interceptions. Only one game was lost in 2019 after suffering a broken wrist.

Ezra Cleveland, LT, State of Boise: Redesigned in 2016 before taking over the left tackle for 40 consecutive starts.

Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn: In 2016, he was the first true first-year defensive lineman to start the first Auburn game in 31 years. He began to start the 51 games of his career in the Tigers (7 1/2 catches as a senior).

K.J. Hill, WR, State of Ohio: He had at least 56 catches in each of the last three seasons and finished with a record 201 receptions in the state of Ohio.

Michael Pinckney, ILB, Miami: Together with Shaq Quarterman, he started for four years for Hurricanes. In 49 games, he recorded 267 tackles and 14 1/2 catches.

Evan Weaver, LB, California: In the last three years, he had a total of 55, 159 and 182 tackles.

Local connections

The elections are scarce with respect to the natives of the Denver area. Here is a list of local and regional participants:

Tony Brown, WR, Colorado: He played two years at Texas Tech before meeting Darren Chiaverini in CU and had 32 and 56 seasons caught.

Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech: The Littleton native and former Chatfield High student started 38 of 39 games for the Hokies and had 59 catches for 748 yards and eight touchdowns.

Steven Montez, QB, Colorado: A three-year starter for Buffs who had 54 touchdowns in the last 36 games.

Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado: A good pre-draft process could take you to the first round. He had 86 catches for 1,011 yards as a sophomore and 56 catches for 764 yards as a junior.

Davion Taylor, OLB, Colorado: Two years at junior college helped him land in CU, where he had 144 tackles in 24 games.

Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming: Casper native, Wyo. He had an amazing production, totaling 421 tackles and 10 interceptions in 52 career games.

