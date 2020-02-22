A look at some of the players heading to Indianapolis – Up News Info

The world of the NFL, except for the Broncos assistant coaches, travels to Indianapolis next week for the annual Scout Combination.

A total of 336 prospects received invitations to undergo medical, psychological and physical tests.

Here is a primer.

Well traveled equipment

Shea Patterson of Michigan Wolverines seeks to pass the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter of the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 1, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

The introduction of the graduate transfer system has been a blessing for the players, but others have taken the junior college route or changed places to get better opportunities:

Francis Bernard, LB, Utah: He served on the LDS mission in Atlanta and played two years for BYU (2015-16) before leaving school due to an "undisclosed violation of team rules." He started a year in Utah (85 tackles) and was the first All-Pac 12 team.

Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia: I spent four years in Miami (Florida) and had 45 captures and a torn ACL. In nine games for Bulldogs in 2019, he had 33 catches for 476 yards.

Brian Cole, S, State of Mississippi: There were three stops for Cole: Michigan (2015 as a receiver), East Mississippi CC (2016 as security) and Mississippi State (2017-19). As a senior, he played as an external supporter with responsibilities of five cents.

Darrion Daniels, DT, Nebraska: He suffered a finger injury that required surgery four games in his first year of last year at Oklahoma State (2018). Granted extra year, it was transferred to Nebraska (34 tackles).

Jack Driscoll, RT, Auburn: In Massachusetts he started as left / right guard and right tackle. Transferred to Auburn and started 26 games with the right tackle.

Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan: He played for high schools in Texas, Louisiana and Florida and then two years each in Mississippi and Michigan (68 touchdown passes).

Character concerns

Quintez Cephus # 87 of Wisconsin ...

Quintez Cephus (87) of the Wisconsin Badgers catches a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the third quarter in the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

Players who have a red flag on their resume for arrest, suspension or both better have their clear stories:

