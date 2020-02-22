A car crashes into a hydrant and causes power outages near Universal City – Up News Info Los Angeles

UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) – A car accident near Universal City caused a massive geyser on Saturday night. Water was seen shooting into the air after a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.
The incident occurred along Cahuenga Boulevard and caused widespread power outages in the area.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Energy reported blackout alerts for Universal City, Studio City and Hollywood Hills.
More than 1,000 customers were affected in the last verification. Power is expected to restore between 11 p.m. and midnight local time.
This is a developing story. More details to come.