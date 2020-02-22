A 3-year-old boy missing from the Mission Viejo home was found safe – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News A 3-year-old boy missing from the Mission Viejo home was found safe...

A 3-year-old boy missing from the Mission Viejo home was found safe

OLD MISSION (CBSLA) – The Orange County Sheriff's Department is looking for a 3-year-old girl missing from her home in Mission Viejo.

Three-year-old Ava was last seen near her Mission Viejo home around 4:30 p.m. Friday. (OCSD)

She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is approximately 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing pastel-colored pants, an unknown shirt and no shows.

Police said they were last seen in the Swallow and Reins area around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff's department agents found Ava safe before 6 p.m.

