A 3-year-old boy missing from the Mission Viejo home was found safe – Up News Info Los Angeles

OLD MISSION (CBSLA) – The Orange County Sheriff's Department is looking for a 3-year-old girl missing from her home in Mission Viejo.
She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is approximately 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing pastel-colored pants, an unknown shirt and no shows.
Police said they were last seen in the Swallow and Reins area around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Sheriff's department agents found Ava safe before 6 p.m.