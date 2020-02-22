87-year-old man killed in double crash and leak accident – Up News Info Los Angeles

WESTLAKE (CBSLA) – An 87-year-old man died Saturday morning in a double-hit and leak accident.

Around 4 am, the victim was walking outside the crosswalk marked south on Eighth Street west of Westmoreland Avenue when he was struck by a white four-door BMW sedan that was traveling east on Eighth Street, the police.

The BMW driver stopped and many witnesses told him to stay on the scene, but returned to his car and fled, police said. While that was happening, a white Honda Accord hit the man while lying on the ground and also fled the scene.

The two suspects involved did not identify or provide assistance as required by law, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Chan Wook Park. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

The driver of the white BMW sedan was described as a man, possibly of Asian descent, about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

"Drivers are reminded that if they get involved in a collision, they must stop and stop as soon as it is safe, notify emergency services and remain in place to identify themselves," police said. "Witnesses are reminded that documenting the registration numbers of the vehicles involved is considered crucial evidence in traffic collision investigations."

Police are asking for information that can help identify both drivers. They noted that people who provide information that leads to the identification of drivers who hit and run can receive a reward of up to $ 50,000.

Anyone with information on this case can contact LAPD West Traffic detectives at 213-473-0234 or Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.