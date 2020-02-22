7 De La Salle soccer players accused of hazing scandal – Up News Info Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (AP) – Seven soccer players at a prominent Catholic high school for children in the suburbs of Detroit will be charged with assault after two alleged harassment victims and witnesses show up, police said.

Warren police have been investigating soccer players at De La Salle High School for allegedly assaulting other players with brooms in October 2019. The school has acknowledged that some form of hazing occurred and the team's season abruptly ended. by losing a playoff game last fall.

Prosecutors said last month they could not file criminal charges due to lack of admissible evidence, but since then witnesses and two alleged victims have spoken with investigators.

"These are people who showed up after the St. Clair County Prosecutor determined not to overrule the original investigation orders," Warren Police Chief William Dwyer said Thursday. "For some reason, they decided not to discuss this with the researchers at first, but now they cooperate and testify."

Next week, seven players will be charged with assault or aggravated assault, which are misdemeanors that take up to 93 days in prison and fines. Five of them are 18 years old and will be charged as adults. Two were 16 years old at the time of the alleged attack and will be prosecuted as minors.

St. Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wendling did not comment immediately on the next charges.

The school fired soccer coach Mike Giannone in December after accusations arose. Three students were suspended, but were reinstated last month.

