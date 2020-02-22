59-year-old man killed in a road accident in the Plano neighborhood – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Plano are looking for a driver who fatally struck a 59-year-old pedestrian and then walked away from the accident last week, police said.

Police said the incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of 14th Street on Saturday, February 15.

According to police, the victim, later identified as Jimmy Robinson, was walking on a sidewalk when he had to walk to the street to go around a vehicle that stopped when he was leaving a driveway. While on the street, police said another vehicle hit that was traveling on 14th Street hit him.

Police said the suspicious vehicle stopped briefly when a passenger in that vehicle got out and escaped. The driver left the accident scene without helping Robinson.

The 59-year-old man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are now looking for the driver and passenger who were in the suspicious vehicle. However, there were no immediate descriptions available while the police continue to investigate.

Michael Adams says that the accident that killed his stepfather left him and his family with a broken heart.

"The man would literally give him the shirt on his back if he thought he could help someone," Adams said.

Now, Adams says that he and his family need help to achieve justice for Robinson.

"He was not my true father, but he taught me many things when I was young, taking responsibility for the things I did and teaching me things that a young man must know to become a young adult," Adams said.

All Adams can do now is pay homage to his stepfather and pray for someone to present information about who is responsible.

Crime Stoppers offers a $ 5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and accusation for the incident.