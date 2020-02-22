& # 39; If I go out, will anyone hurt me? & # 39 ;: Shock, fear in Germany | Germany news

%MINIFYHTML21472a037cca49b00dcedd377206076811% %MINIFYHTML21472a037cca49b00dcedd377206076812%

Germany's Interior Minister said the presence of security in the country would increase to prevent attacks against innocent civilians.

This happened after nine people died Wednesday when an armed man opened fire on two shisha bars in the city of Hanau.

Dominic Kane from Al Jazeera reports from Hanau, Germany.