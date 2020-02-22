3 people found shot dead inside Apple Valley Home – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police say three people were found dead inside an Apple Valley residence on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the house in the 13600 block of Upper Elkwood Court around 12:18 p.m. after someone reported that several people had been shot.

Two men and one woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Researchers have been talking with family, friends and neighbors to reconstruct what may have happened.

The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed.