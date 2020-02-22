3 dead, 21 injured in 15 bus accidents on the highway in northern San Diego County – Up News Info Los Angeles

NORTH COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – Three people were killed and twenty-one were injured on Saturday after a charter bus overturned on Highway 15 south to south of Highway 76. Eighteen of the victims were transported to the hospital. The incident is causing significant traffic delays and North County Fire is recommending people to take alternative routes.
It was raining at the time of the incident, according to authorities.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
#FreewayIC (Final): We had 21 patients in total. 18 have been transported. We are discouraged to report that we have 3 dead on stage. We would like to thank our automatic partners for their help on this call. @CALFIRESANDIEGO, @ OFA3736, @Vistafire, Pala Fire and MCP FD.
– North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 22, 2020
