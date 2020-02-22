3 dead, 1 wounded in central Texas stabbings – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SAN SABA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A 22-year-old man fatally stabbed three people in a small city in central Texas before taking police to chase a car early Friday, police said.

A 13-year-old girl, a 62-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were killed in the stabbings. An 18-year-old woman was injured.

Sergeant Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Security said the suspect fled in a car belonging to one of the pungent victims.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested in the city of Goldthwaite after the car crashed into a senior center. No one was injured in the crash.

Washko said the reason for the stabbings is unknown at this time.

