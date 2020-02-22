20 secrets about Drew Barrymore, the last survivor of Hollywood

No one has lived more life than drew Barrymore.
There is a bit of strange poetry in the fact that the iconic actress recently spent three seasons in the Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet, playing the undead real estate agent Sheila Hammond, who really came back to life after a traumatic incident that should have left her for dead. Because if there is an actress on this planet that can relate to that concept, it is Barrymore.
With a career that began when she was still in diapers and, apart from brief periods of fallow, has never really stopped, a family history that is not without difficulties, a childhood that was anything but childish, the actress has gone through that. And like her character Sheila, she miraculously managed to survive and leave, stronger, on the other side.
He may have been born in Hollywood royalty, but it is an icon for many because it is the best example of what it means to be a survivor. Santa Clarita Diet It is possible that the transmission giant put it to graze last year after three seasons, but Barrymore continues to live, celebrating his 45th birthday on Saturday, February 22.
"If you're going to go through hell," Barrymore once said, "I suggest you come back learning something."
But his story is not only about the hell he has been through. It is also about the happiness he has been able to build from those lessons he learned along the way. And everything is made for the kind of life that seems only possible in Hollywood.
In honor of his 45th birthday, let's take a look at 20 of the most fascinating facts of a life like no other.
Barry King / WireImage
I start early
Drew's career in front of the camera began at a very young age. 11 months old, to be exact. In 1975, he got his first concert, appearing in a Puppy Chow commercial. His first role in the movie came five years later in the horror movie. Altered states. And, of course, he became a star when he got the role of Gertie in the 1982 classic. E.T.
William Grimes / Hulton Archive / Getty Images
Famous family
Acting literally runs through his blood. The Barrymore family has deep ties in Hollywood, with all their great grandparents and grandparents working as actors. His grandfather John barrymoreOne of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, played Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in the original 1920 Paramount movie.
MARK RALSTON / AFP / Getty Images, Lou Rocco / ABC vis Getty Images
The godparents
Even Drew's godparents were from Hollywood royalty. His godmothers were Sophia Loren Y Anna Strasberg, the widow of the "father of the method that acts in America,quot; Lee Strasberg. She would describe her relationship with the latter as one that "would become so important to me as a child because she was so kind and caring." And his godfather? Nothing less than your E.T. director Steven Spielberg.
Betty Galella / WireImage
Parent problems
Drew's relationship with his own parents, however, was a little more tense. Father John he was also an actor while mom Jaid She was an aspiring actress who was born in a camp for displaced people in Brannenburg, West Germany, of Hungarian refugees from World War II. She described her father as an abusive man who left the family when she was only six months old and never had a meaningful relationship with her daughter. Her mother had some questionable parenting skills, taking her to the Hollywood and Studio 54 parties even before she was a teenager. At age 15, he had undergone rehabilitation twice and successfully emancipated, moving to his own apartment. Jaid, who was caught selling her daughter's baby clothes at online auctions in the mid-1990s, was not invited to Drew's wedding in 2012.
Barry King / WireImage
First drink
As Drew revealed in his 1991 memoirs Lost girlAlthough he had begun pouring liquor over his ice cream at the tender age of seven, he first got drunk at a birthday party for Rob lowe When I was nine, I danced slowly with Emilio Estevez after. "We went out quite regularly," he wrote about his parties and those of his mother, "sometimes once a week, sometimes up to five times a week." A friend's mother would come to introduce her to marijuana, and cocaine use followed shortly after.
Jim Smeal / WireImage
Dark days
With her addiction problems out of control, Drew was first admitted to rehab in 1988 at the age of 13, followed by an 18-month stay at an institution for the mentally ill. "It was like a serious recruitment training and training camp, and it was horrible and dark and long-lived, a year and a half, but I needed it. I needed all that crazy discipline," he said. The Guardian in 2015. "My life was not normal. I was not a child in school with normal circumstances. There was something very abnormal and I needed a serious change." A suicide attempt at age 14 returned her to rehab for the second time, followed by a three-month stay at the house of musician David Crosby and his wife, who were addicted to recovery. He said Persons In 1990, "I didn't want to see her fall through the tubes. I needed to be close to some people committed to sobriety."
Ron Galella / WireImage
Find a lost child
While Drew has dated several famous men over the years, none stands out more than his early relationship with another iconic child star, Corey Feldman. The two even attended the 1989 Academy Awards together.
Jean-Paul Aussenard / WireImage
Telling his story
Drew has written two memoirs about his life. The first, 1991 Lost girl, he told the dark story of a childhood that came off the rails just as the recovering star came out on the other side. The other, 2015 Wild flower, It was written from a place of happiness, reflecting on how far it had come.
Dana Edelson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
A SNL Legend
Drew is not only the youngest person to host Saturday night live, taking center stage in Studio 8H with only seven years, but when she returned in 2009, she became the first woman to have presented the program a total of six times. Tina Fey He would come to beat his record in 2018.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
The godfather's advice
When Drew was 19, she posed nude for the January 1995 issue of Playboy. Reacting to the exciting images, your godfather Steven Spielberg He sent him copies of the images in clothes painted with Photoshop for his 20th birthday with a note that said: "Cover yourself."
Alan Singer / CBS through Getty Images
A gift for David Letterman
The same year he posed for Playboy, she appeared in an infamous appearance on CBS Late show with David Letterman. As it was the comedian's birthday, Drew jumped on his desk, danced and showed her breasts. Talking to his successor Stephen Colbert In 2018 about the iconic moment, he said: "It's like a distant memory that doesn't seem to be me, but it's me. And that's great. I'm still with that. I'm a mother of two … I'm such a different person now that I don't It feels like me, but I still like it. You only have one life! "
Dimension movies
That is a no
In his career, Drew rejected some quite important roles in the cinema. In 1995, he was offered the lead role of Nomi Malone in Showgirls and (wisely) rejected it. Saved by the Bell star Elizabeth Berkley later he would star in the cult classic of poor quality. He was also offered the lead role of the iconic final girl Sidney Prescott in Shout, but they ended up accepting the brief role of the hapless teenager Casey Becker. And his loss was Neve CampbellThe gain, since she would go on to star as Sidney in three successive sequels.
KMazur / WireImage
Love for Courtney Love
In the early 1990s, Drew was BFFs with Hole fronttwoman and Mrs. Kurt Cobain, Courtney love. She met a boyfriend, Hole guitarist Eric Erlandson, who attended the 1995 premiere Batman forever with her, through Courtney, and she was even named her godmother and Kurt’s daughter, Frances Bean. However, they are no longer as close as they used to be. In 2007, Drew admitted: "Courtney and I have not seen each other in a long time, so I have not had the pleasure of being in Frances's life for a few years. That is a great loss for me, and I hope to reconnect with his."
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
The many loves
Drew has not only dated stars as the drummer of The Strokes Fabrizio Moretti and actor Justin long, but has married three times, once for two months in 1994 with the owner of the bar Jeremy Thomas, again for a few months to the comedian Tom green in 2001, and for four years to Will Kopelman, the father of his two daughters, Olive and Frankie, but he has also been engaged twice, both in the early 1990s, when he was still a teenager.
Barry King / FilmMagic
The Chanel Connection
When she married Will Kopelman In 2012, he married the family of the former CEO of the fashion house Chanel. (His father-in-law Ari Kopelman held the title.) She has come to wear the brand regularly, even with a custom-made dress at her wedding. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last. "Unfortunately, our family is legally separating, although we don't believe this prevents us from being a family," the couple said in a statement in 2016. "Divorce can make one feel like a failure, but eventually begins to find grace. in the idea that life goes on. "
New Line Cinema
Sandler's story
Drew appeared in three movies with Adam Sandler over the years, starting with Wedding singer in 1998. And that relationship has proved to be the cornerstone not only of his career, but also of his life. In his book Wild flower, she wrote about how she had to "beg, borrow and steal,quot; to get a meeting with him. "I thought Adam had a kindness that was so unique. I realized that I had something different, and I was attracted to its light," he wrote. "I wanted to make love stories, but I wanted them to have a certain energy related to true love, chemistry and timelessness, and I was convinced we would do something together."
CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
A puppy that saves lives
While Drew and her then boyfriend Tom green they were sleeping at their home in Los Angeles in 1998, they were woken up in the middle of the night by their adopted yellow lab Flossie. It turned out that a house fire had started and the heroic puppy "barked and literally knocked on the door of the room," Drew's publicist said. Persons. While she and Tom were outside with the journalists who had arrived shortly after the 70 firefighters (who couldn't save the house), she said: "Thank God for Flossie!" Unfortunately, Flossie died in 2010 at the age of 16. To mourn her, Drew traveled to India and spread some of her ashes at Gandhi's house in New Delhi.
Evan Agostini / Getty Images
Fallon matchmaker
In 1995, Drew and his friend. Nancy Juvonen founded the producer Flower Films after meeting two years earlier through Nancy's brother, Jim, a writer / producer who was working on the set of Drew's film. Crazy Love. A decade later, when the two produced the film. Fever step, co-starring Drew and SNL revelation star Jimmy Fallon, a love connection when Drew invited him to a birthday party he was organizing for his partner. A few months later, Jimmy proposed to Nancy and they married on December 22, 2007.
Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images
Barrymore wines
In 2014, Drew partnered with Carmel Road Winery to launch its own wine line, properly titled Barrymore Wines. "I love the camaraderie of sitting at the table, sharing wine and making memories with family and friends. Pinot Grigio has been a perennial favorite because it is vibrant and complements a variety of situations and food," he said in a press release announcing his first Offer "Working with Carmel Road was natural because they focus on creating expressive wines with unique personalities, and it is a privilege to make this wine in California." For 2017, they released three varieties. As he told Haute Living that year, "Art and many things out there are about opinion and what you personally love." However, I think there is obviously such an incredible art for making wine I'm happy to be part of that aspect. "
Mark Sullivan / WireImage
Cheering up
If you've ever been seeing an old man Family man episode in syndication and thought: "That character looks a lot like Drew Barrymore," you were probably right. He made his debut on the show in 2005 as Mrs. Lockhart, returning in 2006 until 2013 for 11 episodes such as Jillian, Brian's girlfriend.
Happy birthday, Drew!
(Originally published on March 29, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. PT.)
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.