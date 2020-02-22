20 secrets about Drew Barrymore, the last survivor of Hollywood

No one has lived more life than drew Barrymore.

There is a bit of strange poetry in the fact that the iconic actress recently spent three seasons in the Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet, playing the undead real estate agent Sheila Hammond, who really came back to life after a traumatic incident that should have left her for dead. Because if there is an actress on this planet that can relate to that concept, it is Barrymore.

With a career that began when she was still in diapers and, apart from brief periods of fallow, has never really stopped, a family history that is not without difficulties, a childhood that was anything but childish, the actress has gone through that. And like her character Sheila, she miraculously managed to survive and leave, stronger, on the other side.

He may have been born in Hollywood royalty, but it is an icon for many because it is the best example of what it means to be a survivor. Santa Clarita Diet It is possible that the transmission giant put it to graze last year after three seasons, but Barrymore continues to live, celebrating his 45th birthday on Saturday, February 22.