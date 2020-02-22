2 injured in the METRO Green Line accident in St. Paul – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two people were injured Friday night after a METRO Green Line train struck a vehicle in St. Paul.

Metro Transit officials say it happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of St. Albans Street and University Avenue. The male driver had to be taken out of the vehicle. His condition is not clear. His passenger was hospitalized with non-fatal injuries.

%MINIFYHTML51424a6d6ff2beb1fd464726901ec5bc13% %MINIFYHTML51424a6d6ff2beb1fd464726901ec5bc14%

Investigators believe the driver may have attempted an illegal U-turn before the crash.

%MINIFYHTML51424a6d6ff2beb1fd464726901ec5bc15% %MINIFYHTML51424a6d6ff2beb1fd464726901ec5bc16%

The Green Line service was delayed about 90 minutes. No one on the train was injured.