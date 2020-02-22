10 spicy gifts for the tequila lover in your life

Getty Images / Shutterstock; ME! Illustration
We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
One tequila, two tequilas, three tequilas, to the ground.
It is a story that you know very well, but that does not mean that you have given up good things completely. On the contrary, in fact. If you are someone who loves tequila, you Really I love tequila. And if you're not one of those people, you probably know one of those people. What can we say? Tequila people are their own race. A fun and noisy race, but sophisticated, and today (on National Daisy Day every day) we celebrate those people.
How do you ask? By giving them some tequila-inspired equipment, of course!
Margarita Diagram Glassware Set of 2
In case you forget the recipe, these glasses have it covered.
Mockingbird of tequila: cocktails with a literary touch
This Amazon best-seller presents 65 delicious drink recipes combined with ironic comments about the most beloved novels in history.
T-shirt flowery Le Superbe Tequila
A relaxed fit plus a blatant date make this shirt a must for your next out of service brunch look.
Set of 6 Cantinero glasses to serve
This beautiful acacia wood tray with carved notches designated for components includes six shot glasses with heavy sleeves, a ceramic condiment plate and salt shaker. Are you ready!
Explorian Vitamix E310 blender
If you are going to invest in a blender, and what better way to make frozen margaritas and other slushies with alcohol, turn it into a Vitamix.
Set of 4 glasses of Himalayan salt tequila
Made with Himalayan salt, these festive glasses give your tequila drink a delicious and salty finish.
If you're going to be salty, bring the tequila t-shirt and hoodie
This shirt says it all, doesn't it? Available as a unisex t-shirt, women's t-shirt, crew-neck sweatshirt and hoodie, in sizes S-5XL, 10 colors
Fred Good Measure Tequila Cocktail Recipe Glass
This glass presents seven delicious cocktail recipes that feature your favorite spirit.
Margarita hand cocktail kit
For jet set lovers: order a mini bottle of tequila and mix a couple of margaritas in your seat. The kit includes margarita mix, rimming sea salt, a stainless steel bar spoon, a 1/2 oz stainless steel rig and a linen roller coaster.
And yes: you can also give them real alcohol. But we will leave that selection process to you. Health!
