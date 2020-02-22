10 spicy gifts for the tequila lover in your life

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
<pre><pre>10 spicy gifts for the tequila lover in your life

Getty Images / Shutterstock; ME! Illustration

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

%MINIFYHTMLeee1157e3a137a8d52a126360c62b47711%%MINIFYHTMLeee1157e3a137a8d52a126360c62b47712%

One tequila, two tequilas, three tequilas, to the ground.

It is a story that you know very well, but that does not mean that you have given up good things completely. On the contrary, in fact. If you are someone who loves tequila, you Really I love tequila. And if you're not one of those people, you probably know one of those people. What can we say? Tequila people are their own race. A fun and noisy race, but sophisticated, and today (on National Daisy Day every day) we celebrate those people.

How do you ask? By giving them some tequila-inspired equipment, of course!

Mockingbird of tequila: cocktails with a literary touch

This Amazon best-seller presents 65 delicious drink recipes combined with ironic comments about the most beloved novels in history.

<img class = "ecommerce__image js-lazy-load,quot; src = "https://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2019617/rs_634x634-190717161929-718BzQUHoOL.jpg?fit=inside|350:350,amp;output-quality = 90″ alt=”E-Comm: National Tequila Day”/>

Set of 6 Cantinero glasses to serve

This beautiful acacia wood tray with carved notches designated for components includes six shot glasses with heavy sleeves, a ceramic condiment plate and salt shaker. Are you ready!

<img class = "ecommerce__image js-lazy-load,quot; src = "https://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2019617/rs_634x634-190717161928-81a7rI5cM4L._SL1500_.jpg?fit=inside|3put:350:350 -quality = 90″ alt=”E-Comm: National Tequila Day”/>

Explorian Vitamix E310 blender

If you are going to invest in a blender, and what better way to make frozen margaritas and other slushies with alcohol, turn it into a Vitamix.

<img class = "ecommerce__image js-lazy-load,quot; src = "https://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2019617/rs_634x634-190717161927-710037deVKL._SL1500_.jpg?fit=inside|350:350,amp;output -quality = 90″ alt=”E-Comm: National Tequila Day”/>

If you're going to be salty, bring the tequila t-shirt and hoodie

This shirt says it all, doesn't it? Available as a unisex t-shirt, women's t-shirt, crew-neck sweatshirt and hoodie, in sizes S-5XL, 10 colors

<img class = "ecommerce__image js-lazy-load,quot; src = "https://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2020120/rs_640x640-200220131755-640-ecomm-tequila-2.jpg?fit=inside | 350: 350 and output quality = 90″ alt=”E-Comm: Tequila Gift Guide”/>

Margarita hand cocktail kit

For jet set lovers: order a mini bottle of tequila and mix a couple of margaritas in your seat. The kit includes margarita mix, rimming sea salt, a stainless steel bar spoon, a 1/2 oz stainless steel rig and a linen roller coaster.

<img class = "ecommerce__image js-lazy-load,quot; src = "https://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2019617/rs_634x634-190717161928-45861_3_640px.jpg?fit=inside|350:350,amp;output-quality = 90″ alt=”E-Comm: National Tequila Day”/>

And yes: you can also give them real alcohol. But we will leave that selection process to you. Health!

More rum drinker? Do not worry, we also have you covered.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here