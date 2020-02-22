10 questions with Joe Connolly of Springdale Beer

Guide me through the renewal of the Springdale lineup.

The new central alignment is Brig Mocha Stout, Pearly White Ale and Springdale IPA, our new flagship that is the culmination of years of playing at the IPA and experimenting with hop-forward beers. It is a kind of hybrid between some of those old-school beers, bitterness and hop-forward, with what we appreciate about New England styles.

And then, solidifying our central line is Citrus Got Real, our beer cake that comes out of our program and combines acidity with a fresh and vibrant fruit. That beer has grapefruit and orange zest.

Why did you decide to renew now?

That is an interesting question to answer. When we started Springdale, we may have hired a person who was a marketer in quotes and who worked with many third-party agencies. In the last three years we have hired a complete marketing team. We took a look at where Springdale was going in the last year, all the things we were trying to say in our messages and our packaging. We realized that we were all trying to say the same, but we were not speaking with one voice. Some of our packaging: all IPAs were united, but they were united around silly names, they did not have enough information about them.

I feel that many breweries have moved away from the dumbest names and call their IPA an IPA, or their lager a lager.

I think it's a fair observation. With the amount of options presented to a consumer when they visit their local store or bar, I think it is quite necessary that we communicate what we are doing. There are still many craft breweries that go in the opposite direction and have really crazy labels and names.

Your work has changed since we last spoke, right?

My degree is now a director, but I had been doing this kind of work for a while. Basically I am the link between our public operation, our sales team, our marketing team and our production team, and I hope everything works.

Springdale is three years old. What have you learned in that time?

I think a lot about the beginning of Jack’s Abby. I wasn't in the opening team, I was a fan. And one of the reasons he was a fan: Do you remember how the labels of the Renaissance fair? That was very cheesy for me, but the quality of the liquid was very good. I loved that these guys are giving an (expletive) about what's inside the packaging at 100 percent, and what's outside doesn't matter.

One of the things I learned last year is that it is no longer good enough to have a great liquid. I was always one who said the package doesn't matter. The image is part of what we do, and communicating it in the right way is very important.

And I learned that draft beers are super hard and super fun. It is something that will always be part of what we do, and we will definitely apply the message through that identity.

The new Springdale IPA. —Courtesy of Springdale

You launched Springdale with one of the largest barrel programs in the state, right?

I still think we probably have one of the biggest programs in New England, if not the biggest. That category is quite challenging. The unspoken ingredient is time and work. The package will never do it justice.

Beers like that have traditionally not been valued, for example, a $ 100 bottle of wine. How do you rate a beer you spent three years making?

One thing you really can't do is take out the calculator and say, "This is what it costs to make this beer." You should assume that some of them will be faster and that the margins could be there for you. , and some of them will be longer and you simply won't earn money with them. We try to be consistent with prices and try to be accessible. We don't want to be suppliers of $ 100 wine bottles. We like that anyone can come to the beer table.

Are you starting to see some of the fruits of that barrel program?

A beer with which I really think we did an exceptional job is called Friends in Merlot Places, which is aged with merlot grape must in red wine barrels, and we made a kind of hybrid wine and beer beer. It is really a striking purple color, and the character of the wine married to the oak aging tannins really shines. We were so excited about it that we got a lot more grape varieties, we put them in barrels at higher rates. When we tried those beers for the first time, we thought "whoa,quot;; They were really strangers. It took much longer than we expected, but it was worth the wait. That aging of wine and beer at the same time is something that really excites us.

You make these non-scrambled beers, inspired by cocktails. How many of those have there been?

I think I have eight that we have done. We made one, Smoking Bishop, which is a mulled wine cocktail. And then we launched an aged tequila barrel in the barrel room last week. Somehow remember the lime pie. That series is super fun. It is really refreshing to approach these beers from a completely different perspective, see how we can create these cocktail flavors with the different materials we use. I find myself dating the bartenders about the ingredients and the process, and getting to the cocktail books more often than the beer references for these. It keeps us creatively engaged and alert.

I think Springdale may be one of the most underrated breweries. I wonder if you agree.

Yes, I mean, I think we brought it to ourselves in part, by applying "Springdale by Jack’s Abby,quot; to our packaging for two years. That was a really difficult conversation to have at home. They are in our DNA, and that will always be true. But I saw in a menu "Springdale by Jack & # 39; s Abby Pearly Whit,quot;. Nothing emphasized, just one long thing, then the number. That was the moment for me. We are getting hard to find.

I agree that we have flown below the radar, and I hope we can rectify it.