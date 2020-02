FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a car accident in Fort Worth.

The accident happened Friday night in the 2300 block of S. Riverside Drive in Fort Worth, near E. Lancaster Avenue.

The nearby roads are currently closed and the cause of the accident remains unknown at this time.