Zion Williamson lives up to expectations in his first 10 New Orleans Pelicans games | NBA News

Zion Williamson has his first 10 NBA games to his credit and his production has so far placed him alongside some of the best names in the game.

Williamson, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 Draft, missed the initial 44 New Orleans games of the season after undergoing knee surgery in October.

Williamson made his long-awaited debut on January 22, a 121-117 loss of pelicans against the San Antonio Spurs, and he hasn't looked back. His score, minutes played, rebounds and large volume of outstanding plays have continued to grow.

Now with 10 games in his professional career, Williamson, 19, is rubbing shoulders, statistically speaking, with iconic players of the past, as well as with modern elite superstars.

Check out the numbers that support the pre-Draft suggestion that Zion is the most shocking rookie to enter the NBA from LeBron James.

The number one draft pick, Zion Williamson, made his NBA debut for the Pelicans against the Spurs in which he scored 22 points in 18 minutes with 70 percent of shots from the field





That is the total number of points Williamson has scored in his first 10 NBA games.

According to ESPN statistics and information, is the third former National Draft No. 1 pick in the last 30 years to reach 200 points in its first 10 career games.

Do the other two players do it since 1990? Hall of Fame Shaquille O & # 39; Neal (238 points in his first 10 games – 1992-93) and Allen Iverson (224 points – 1996-97).

91.6 percent

Williamson throws an emphatic overturn against the Atlanta Hawks



Seventy-six of 83 field goals Williamson has made in his first 10 games have come from five feet or closer to the basket, 91.6 percent of his total scoring shots, by nba.com/stats.

Those 76 baskets include 11 alley dumps, 12 driving trays, eight recoil benches, six cut benches and four jump-back shots.

Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' visit to the New Orleans Pelicans in week 17 of the NBA season



The performance of 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists from Williamson in 27 minutes and 52 seconds of play in the 138-117 victory of the Pelicans against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 11 made him the first rookie in 54 years to register At least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists while playing less than 30 minutes.

No NBA rookie had published a statistical line 31-9-5 since 1992.

12.8 points per 100 possessions

Williamson rises to the brink against the Chicago Bulls



The numbers that Williamson is accumulating are not empty statistics: he is helping the Pelicans win games more frequently.

In the 45 games he missed (the first 44 games of 2019-20 and a visitor victory on February 8 in Indiana), the Pelicans record is 18-27.

In the 10 games Williamson has played, his team is 5-5. And two of those defeats came in games in which he played limited minutes (21 minutes or less).

When Williamson plays, the pelicans have outscored their opponents by 12.8 points for every 100 possessions. In his absence, the pelicans have been surpassed by 3.3 points for every 100 possessions.

Williamson scored a personal record of 32 points in the defeat of the Pelicans against the Thunder



Williamson's 32-point performance in his tenth game, the defeat of New Orleans against Oklahoma City Thunder on February 13, was the eighth time he scored 20 points or more.

That statistical milestone had not been achieved since Michael Jordan accomplished the feat in his rookie season (1984-85).

By Elias SportsWilliamson is the seventh No. 1 pick to produce eight or more 20-point performances in his first 10 career games. The others are Elvin Hayes (10), Ralph Sampson (eight), David Thompson (eight), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (eight), Walt Bellamy (eight) and Oscar Robertson (eight).

Williamson shoots for the 31 highest points of his career to lead the Pelicans to a resounding victory back against the Trail Blazers



By scoring 31 points against the Blazers and 32 against Thunder, Williamson, 19, became the fourth teenager in NBA history to record consecutive games of more than 30 points.

The other three players? LeBron James, Devin Booker and Luka Doncic.

Those two performances also made Williamson the first rookie to record consecutive games of more than 30 points since Michael Jordan accomplished the feat in 1984.

3.5 offensive rebounds per game

Williamson shoots a shot during his debut



Shaquille O & # 39; Neal has been impressed by the general selection of Draft number 1, Zion Williamson, and says that the young star of the Pelicans is "very, very explosive."



Of Williamson's 35 offensive boards, 18 have come out of their own lost shots, for William Guillory from The athletic.

That supports Shaquille O & # 39; Neal's claim that prodigious pelicans possess "the best second jump I've ever seen."

"I was impressed," said O & # 39; Neal. "I wish he had played (more games). He is very explosive. He is young and needs to be in better shape the more he plays, but I definitely like his game."

Zion Williamson threw a voluminous dump that damaged the ring during the victory of the US team. UU. In the game Rising Stars



There was only one damaged board in the All-Star Weekend, and it didn't happen in the Dunk Contest!

Williamson was the culprit in the game Rising Stars, courtesy of a solo dump at the end of the second quarter of a Trae Young entry pass.

The result?

Part-time repairs were carried out and Williamson's team in the United States achieved a 151-131 victory. He scored 14 points in 19 minutes, including several spectacular connections with Ja Morant through alleys.

Ja Morant found Williamson on the rise for a one-handed alley hit in the Rising Star Game



According to veteran Pelicans owner Jrue Holiday, that is the total sum of opponents capable of containing Williamson.

Williamson aired to crush a shot of Abdel Nader in the defeat of the Pelicans against the Thunder



"It is expected, sincerely," Holiday said. "Honestly, I don't see anyone who can protect him."

"I was being Zion," said Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry. "We see it all the time. It hasn't even scratched the surface yet."

