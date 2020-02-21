Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Russia meddles again, legislators are told
Intelligence officials warned lawmakers in the House of Representatives that Russia is interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump re-elected, five people familiar with the matter told the Times.
After learning about the classified briefing last week, Trump criticized Joseph Maguire, the interim outgoing director of national intelligence, for allowing it to take place. The president complained that Representative Adam Schiff, who led the political trial proceedings and was in the briefing, would "assemble,quot; the findings.
Trump has long denounced the evaluation of the Russian interference intelligence community in 2016 as the work of a conspiracy with the intention of undermining it.
Whats Next: The president announced this week that Richard Grenell, the ambassador to Germany, would replace Maguire, although two administration officials said the time was a coincidence. The president said Thursday he was considering appointing Representative Doug Collins, a Republican of Georgia, as the permanent director.
Related: In an effort of "name and shame,quot; to deter Moscow from electoral interference, United States and several allies He accused Russia of a cyber attack against the country of Georgia in October.
Another angle: After Roger Stone was sentenced to more than three years in prison for lying to protect Trump, the president suggested that he would use his clemency power to avoid his friend if a judge did not accept a new trial.
Cases of coronavirus arise in South Korea
Authorities said there were now 204 known infections in the country, 100 of them confirmed today. Only China and the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked in Japan, have produced more.
Black and Latino voters look for more than words
Unlike Iowa and New Hampshire, white voters represent less than half of the Democratic electorate in the next two states on the nomination calendar: Nevada on Saturday and South Carolina next week.
But interviews with dozens of voters in both states in recent days found that the message of the all-white candidate group It doesn't always resonate with Latino and Black Democrats whose support is critical.
"We want to hear more than just a few symbolic words," said Kristina Alvarez, a 36-year-old medical assistant in Las Vegas.
Related: Michael Bloomberg's advisors were waiting for difficult questions for the debate, but his lackluster performance this week has shaken his campaign.
Closer look: At the end of January, Mr. Bloomberg He had spent $ 409 million in less than three months of the campaign, more than four other major candidates – Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg – had spent combined since they started running.
The newspaper: Today's episode is about Bernie Sanders and the main union in Nevada that has refused to support him.
A revolt in Google
From its earliest days, Google urged employees to speak. Now it seems to be declining. The company reduced opportunities for employees to criticize their bosses, tried to avoid discussions about labor rights and, in November, fired at least four internal activists.
Times magazine talked to some of them, including Rebecca Rivers, above.
This is what is happening most.
Truce in Afghanistan: A one-week reduction in violence, an important condition for the United States to formally sign an initial peace agreement with the Taliban, will take effect this weekend, Afghan officials said today.
Attack of extreme right in Germany: "Hate is a poison," Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a racist extremist killed nine people in a part of Germany who prides themselves on diversity and tolerance.
Snapshot: Above, Whiskey, a Border Collie in Norway, and some of its toys. A verbal prodigy, Whiskey recognize a name of at least 54 toys, as well as the names of different toy categories, an animal researcher discovered.
In Memory: Lawrence Tesler, a pioneer computer scientist, helped introduce innovations such as cutting and pasting text and selecting text by dragging a cursor over it while holding down a mouse button. He died on Sunday at 74.
News Questionnaire: Did you follow the headlines this week? Test yourself.
Modern love: In this week's column, a woman falls in love with a firefighter despite being divided by race, politics and her past.
What we are reading: This imagined scene of McSweeney & # 39; s Billy Joel playing "Piano Man,quot; to the characters on which he wrote the song, who are horrified. "Hilarious," writes Dan Saltzstein, senior editor of Special Projects.
Isabel Allende's new novel, which takes up the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War, is among 11 books we recommend this week.
Even a cocktail is part of its carbon footprint. For a greener happy hour, check where your options were bottled and choose the closest option.
What we learned from 2016
As this year's presidential race intensifies, "The Daily,quot; recently spoke with Dean Baquet, The Times' executive editor, to analyze the lessons of the last elections in the United States and how they have reported our 2020 coverage. Here are excerpts from the conversation.
About his reflections of 2016:
I think that the combination of the post-economic crisis and the feeling that there are parts of the United States that were still shaken by the economic crisis, I think that many Americans, more Americans than we understood at the time, were nervous and were looking for something dramatic .
There were (Times) reporters in the country who wrote stories about what was happening in the country, but we did not raise them and said, "Wait a moment, something powerful is happening here." We did not see that.
On how The Times approaches current elections:
We have brought people from the business staff to leave the country to talk about the effects of the economy. We are about to announce a plan to put writers in seven or eight states where we generally are not. And now we play stories about anxiety in the country a lot.
I think if you read The New York Times at this time, you read a New York Times that reflects a country that is in crisis, a country that is divided much more than we understood in 2016.
And I don't think we tagged any, the campaigns would not agree, but I don't think we made anyone feel like the inevitable candidate, or the remote possibility. I am extremely proud of where our coverage is at the moment.
About your thoughts on covering both sides of a story:
I think that American journalism tends to choose the easy version of what I call "sophisticated true objectivity." And the easy version is: “OK, this guy said this. This guy said that. I will put them together. It's up to you."
The real objectivity is that you listen, you are empathetic. If you hear things that you disagree with, but it is a fact and it is worth listening to people, you write about it.
(Some answers have been condensed and edited. You can listen to the whole conversation or read a transcript here..)
