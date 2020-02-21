Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Russia meddles again, legislators are told

Intelligence officials warned lawmakers in the House of Representatives that Russia is interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump re-elected, five people familiar with the matter told the Times.

After learning about the classified briefing last week, Trump criticized Joseph Maguire, the interim outgoing director of national intelligence, for allowing it to take place. The president complained that Representative Adam Schiff, who led the political trial proceedings and was in the briefing, would "assemble,quot; the findings.

Trump has long denounced the evaluation of the Russian interference intelligence community in 2016 as the work of a conspiracy with the intention of undermining it.

Whats Next: The president announced this week that Richard Grenell, the ambassador to Germany, would replace Maguire, although two administration officials said the time was a coincidence. The president said Thursday he was considering appointing Representative Doug Collins, a Republican of Georgia, as the permanent director.