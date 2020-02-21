YOU. Stresses the importance of voting: "Recover your power, recover your vote,quot;

YOU. He calls people to vote in 2020. He says the vote is the microphone of the people and calls everyone to vote to claim power. Watch the video you shared on your social media account.

'We are powerful. It is time for our participation to coincide. Nothing about us should be decided without us. Don't just vote for a party … Vote for the best interests of YOUR generation and your community. To participate, visit www.bet.com/reclaimyourvote. Claim your power. Claim your vote. ”Tip captioned his video.

He received a lot of support from fans, but also violent reactions from enemies and comments.

Someone said: & # 39; I feel that many of us put our faith in man instead of the one who created man … That's why this never works & # 39 ;, and another follower published this: & # 39; Unless They are giving repairs to the blacks, we will be in chilling home & # 39;

A commenter praised Tip's movement and said: ‘Thank you. We need more celebrities to step up and get more people to vote. "

Someone else wrote: "Have we decided together what issues we want to change that can be aligned with a black agenda that I don't even know who to vote for?", And another follower published this: "You really entered the position and you're really about that Tip @ troubleman31 … Thank you ✊🏽🔥 & # 39;

Recently, Tip made many of his fans happy when he shared some flashback photos with his beloved wife, Tiny Harris.

Apart from this, during the last days, Tip has been celebrating all kinds of important people in history for Black History Month in order to raise awareness.

Ad

He also greeted Marla Gibbs and Ella Fitzgerald. He also mentioned Huey P. Newton, and IG fans and fans were very happy that he decided to do this.



Post views:

0 0