DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Public Library is making it possible for more Dallas homes to have Internet access by having mobile access points available to withdraw at 10 branches as of Monday, March 2.

"Neighborhoods with the largest digital divide were identified for this pilot project," said library director Jo Giudice. “This is largely a matter of equity, much of daily life depends on Internet access: apply for a job, complete school work, contact customer service on an invoice, etc. When you don't have the ability to connect, it's another obstacle to overcome. "

The new program will provide 900 mobile access points at the identified locations in the library to give residents the opportunity to access online resources for up to 30 days at home.

More than 42% of Dallas residents do not have a fixed internet connection in their home, according to the 2016 Survey of American Communities.

Starting February 20, hotspots can be placed on demand just like a book in the library and must be removed at the designated location.

Access points must be removed in person without any renewal options at one of the Dallas Public Library locations listed below.

Access points are available at the following branches:

Skyline branch

Nice grove

Prairie Creek Branch

Dallas West Branch

Martin Luther King Branch

Highland Hills Branch

Arcadia Park Branch

Bachman Lake Branch

Paul Laurence Dunbar Rama Lancaster-Kiest

Branch of wisdom polk

The Dallas City Council approved the purchase of critical points during the budget adoption process in September.

