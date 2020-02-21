XFL Week 3 calendar, television schedules and five reasons to continue watching the new league

The XFL marches at week 3 seeking to build a constant momentum for two weeks.

This week, the remaining two undefeated teams, Houston and D.C., face the two winless teams, Tampa Bay and Los Angeles. Here is a closer look at the calendar and five reasons to continue watching the XFL this weekend.

XFL Week 3 Calendar

(All Eastern Times)

Saturday, February 22

Houston Roughnecks (2-0) at Tampa Bay Vipers (0-2), 2 p.m., ABC

Dallas Renegades (1-1) in Seattle Dragons (1-1), 5 p.m., FOX

Sunday, February 23

New York Guardians (1-1) in St. Louis Battlehawks (1-1), 3 p.m., ESPN

D.C. Defenders (2-0) in Los Angeles Wildcats (0-2), 6 p.m., FS1

Five reasons to keep watching XFL

Will Cardale Jones remain undefeated?

Jones is emerging as the first face of the league. He leads the XFL with 511 aerial yards, and has reached 61.9 percent of his passes. He has kept three receivers involved in Rashad Ross, Eli Rogers and DeAndre Thompkins, and the Defenders have been one of the most exciting teams in the XFL.

It is a difficult test for the Wildcats, which have allowed 31 points per game for two weeks. Jones is 13-0 as a starter since his days in the state of Ohio.

Who starts with the vipers?

Aaron Murray (foot) could miss a second consecutive game, so it is up to Marc Trestman to launch the offensive with quarterbacks Quinton Flower and Taylor Cornelius, who had trouble defeating the Dragons last week.

Tampa Bay quarterbacks have completed only 36 of 70 passes (51.4 percent). The QB game has to be better for sustainable interest.

Which runner will shine?

Over two weeks, only four runners have run for more than 100 yards. Matt Jones of St. Louis leads the league with 129 yards, followed by De & # 39; Veon Smith of Tampa Bay (125), Cameron Artis-Payne of Dallas (105) and Jacques Patrick of Tampa Bay (105).

Artis-Payne headed to Dallas this week and is a recognizable name, but the hurried trends of the entire league are moderated at best. XFL teams average 24.8 attempts for 100.3 yards in 4.0 yards per carry for two weeks. There was a slight improvement in week 2.

What will P.J. Walker then?

Walker has seven TD passes for two weeks, and that comes with 442 aerial yards, 53 yards on the ground and a completion percentage of 72.8. Jones, Walker and Jordan Ta & # 39; amu of St. Louis have played very well for two weeks, and that high level quarterback game will be a necessary qualification driver. It wouldn't hurt if Landry Jones took advantage of his debut in Week 3.

Walker, however, is the most exciting player in the league so far, and that should continue against the Vipers without victories.

Is there a defensive stallion worth watching?

DeMarquis Gates of Houston could be making his way to a shot at the next level. Former four-star linebacker Ole Miss has 11 tackles for two weeks, and led the American Football Alliance in tackles before that league retired last season.

Gates, who weighs 6-2 and 221 pounds, must remain active for the Houston defense, which allows 20.5 points per game.