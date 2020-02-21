Woman hospitalized after a car rushes on the cliff on State Route 9 near Saratoga – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – A woman was hospitalized after driving a car from a cliff along State Route 9 west of Saratoga on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was heading north near Heather Heights Road on a part of the two-lane road that winds through the mountains north of Mt. Bielaswki when he left the road at approximately 11:45 a.m., according to the CHP.

She was able to call 911 and was taken to a hospital after complaining of pain, according to CHP spokesman Ross Lee.

It is not clear how far from the embankment it ended or how it could return to safety.

The road closed in both directions around 12:30 p.m. so that the gangs that operate a 50 to 100-foot cable wrecker can start trying to pull the woman's red Mitsubishi Lancer back to the road, Ross said.

On Friday afternoon the extent of the driver's injuries was unknown and it seems she was the only occupant of the car, Ross said.

CHP officers began allowing traffic through the area using one of the lanes at approximately 1:30 p.m.

