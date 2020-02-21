Woman brandishing a knife shot, seriously injured by LAPD officers in southern Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Officers shot and wounded a woman who approached them with a knife early Friday morning in southern Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting occurred sometime after 1:17 a.m. in the area of ​​West 78th and Hoover streets, according to Los Angeles police.

Initially, the officers were sent in a call to a woman who had requested the police.

They arrived and found her sitting alone on a sidewalk. When they tried to get him to his feet, she pulled out a knife, police said. The woman ignored orders to drop the knife and then began moving toward the officers, police said. Then he was shot.

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was in critical condition.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

It is not clear how many officers opened fire on the woman. His identity was not revealed.