Wolverine will pay $ 113 million in drinking water suit contaminated by the use of 3M chemicals – Up News Info

– The cost of a shoe manufacturer to resolve a demand for contaminated drinking water in western Michigan is $ 113 million, but it will be lower due to a payment of $ 55 million from the 3M chemical giant.

The consent decree between Wolverine World Wide, based in Rockford, Michigan, the state of Michigan and two municipalities in the Grand Rapids area was approved by a federal judge this week.

The agreement includes more than the $ 69.5 million previously announced that Wolverine will provide over a period of several years to extend municipal water to more than 1,000 properties with private wells in the municipalities of Algoma and Plainfield, near where Wolverine dumped chemicals "to always "known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, decades ago. The company will spend an estimated $ 43.5 million on environmental research and remediation costs.

3M, based in Maplewood, Minnesota, which was sued by Wolverine in 2018, its co-defendant in a series of lawsuits, will pay $ 55 million to support the shoemaker's past and current efforts to address PFAS remediation in the two municipalities under the consent decree. 3M began manufacturing the compounds in the 1950s and in 2000 announced a voluntary elimination of the production of two types, PFOA and PFOS.

They were used in Scotchgard, which was sold to Wolverine, and in fire foams and other products. Wolverine has a number of shoe brands, including Hush Puppies, Keds, Saucony and Stride Rite.

"From the beginning, we are committed to being part of comprehensive water quality solutions for the community that Wolverine has called home for almost 140 years," said Blake W. Krueger, president, CEO and president of Wolverine, in a statement. "We are pleased that the court has approved this consent decree that provides a structure for our work to continue, and we are also pleased that 3M is contributing to our efforts."

Wolverine still faces lawsuits from area residents, although the company said it believes its actions approved under the agreement "will have a significant and beneficial impact,quot; in resolving those cases.

John Banovetz, senior vice president of innovation and administration and chief technology officer of 3M, said "environmental management is essential for 3M, and we are committed to developing and contributing to PFAS solutions guided by a solid science, responsibility and transparency."

Last month, Michigan sued 3M, DuPont and other companies for financial damages for PFAS contamination that appears in drinking water throughout the state. The lawsuit alleged that 17 defendants deliberately concealed the dangers of PFAS.

