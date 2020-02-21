Wisconsin Superintendent charged with sex trafficking, child pornography – Up News Info

ALTOONA, Wisconsin (AP) – A school superintendent in western Wisconsin was arrested Thursday on federal charges of child sex trafficking and child pornography production.

A federal grand jury indicted Altoona's school superintendent, Daniel Peggs, last week, and the accusation was revealed after Peggs's arrest, federal prosecutor for the Western District of Wisconsin, Scott Blader, and the prosecutor said Thursday. Wisconsin General Josh Kaul.

Peggs, 32, was arrested around 7 a.m. On Thursday, he was on his way to school, the president of the Altoona school board, Robin Elvig, told the leader-Telegram.

"Absolute shock is a euphemism," said Elvig. "I'm still in shock."

The Altoona school board elected Peggs as its new superintendent in February 2019 and began serving in that position in July. Prior to that, he had been high school principal of Altoona since 2016.

The accusation alleges that between October 2015 and May 2016, Peggs recruited a minor woman for a commercial sexual act and used an iPhone to produce a video of child pornography in December 2015.

Blader, the American lawyer, said the alleged conduct does not involve a student from the Altoona district.

Peggs appeared Thursday at the US District Court. UU. In Madison and his detention was ordered until a detention hearing on Monday. His federal public defender, Joseph Bugni, said Thursday he had no comments.

The Altoona school district has four schools and just over 1,700 students.

