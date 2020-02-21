Will Ferrell blames Snoop Dogg for being drunk during the nude scene of & # 39; Old School & # 39;

WENN / DreamWorks / Avalon / Richard Foreman

The star of & # 39; Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy & # 39; Share the story of the 2003 comedy movie set during a session with & # 39; Hot Ones & # 39; of First We Feast with Sean Evans.

Up News Info –

Will ferrell He was drunk when he filmed his infamous nude scene in "Old School"- and that's it Snoop Doggis fall

The comic man reveals that he began drinking alcohol on the set while preparing to film a scene in which his character has too much to drink at a party and goes out in public, because the rap superstar, who had a cameo in the comedy of 2003, he was late for his shot

%MINIFYHTML6b91ac43e2a92d9806dc633f803068c111% %MINIFYHTML6b91ac43e2a92d9806dc633f803068c112%

"Between shots, it took a long time to get Snoop Dogg out of his trailer, since he smoked (weed) and played video games, which out of boredom I started drinking," Ferrell shared during a session with First We Feast & # 39; s. "Hot Ones" with Sean Evans.

<br />

Ferrell also detailed the strange original concept of his hit movie "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," explaining that he initially involved the news team at the center of the comedy that struggles to survive after a plane crash while the monkeys chased after him.

He said: "It would be like a film about journalists who meet, like the movie Alive, where they have to survive in the mountains, and it was about trying to survive and go down the mountain while the chimps stalk them with Chinese throwing stars."