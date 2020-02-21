Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury promoters, Top Rank target, Anthony Joshua fights in 2020 | Boxing News

"People have more options now, so barometers have increased what you have to present. It must be convincing."

















Fury tells Wilder: Vegas is my home!

US promoters of Tyson Fury, Top Rank, want to "attack while the iron is hot,quot; and organize a mega fight with Anthony Joshua this year, the company's president told Sky Sports.

Fury will challenge Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight championship in a rematch on Saturday night and, although a third fight is scheduled, Joshua could ruin those plans by fighting the winner before 2020 comes out.

Top Rank president Todd DuBoef asked if they were committed to agreeing to a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title, he said. Sky sports: "Of course. There is nothing to stop it. In today's world, we know that demand or mass interest has no parallel.

"I've been in business for 25 years. Sometimes there is interest in a fighter but not necessarily in a match."

"People have more options now, so barometers have increased what you have to present. It must be convincing."

"People want to see Joshua, but they want to see him in the ring with the best. Like they want to see Fury and Wilder."

"One plus one is 10, in this fight (between Wilder and Fury). It's not Wilder against Luis Ortiz or Dominic Breazeale, or Fury against Tom Schwarz or Otto Wallin, right? The needle didn't move as significantly as this week. And that should be our goal: to move towards (fights that capture the general interest). "

When asked when Fury and Joshua could realistically meet inside the ring, DuBoef said: "While we now have momentum, I would love to see the fight later this year. Hit while the iron is hot.

"Fury has a really tough game at Wilder, but I think that's when you make matches."

"(Joshua vs. Fury) is huge in all areas. We must listen to fans, listen to the world, listen to people who support boxing by making these convincing games as soon as possible."

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, had previously said Sky sports that a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title could be organized in Saudi Arabia. He said: "We have a great offer of place for that fight to take place."

DuBoef added that the fight would have great appeal in the United States and the United Kingdom: "It is a fight that goes through both marvelously. Since Fury joined our ship it has become a star in the United States, and attracts a lot Attention, Joshua’s interest is driven by the United Kingdom just because he has not pushed his flag to the United States as much as Fury. But the world heavyweight champion works anywhere. ”

Joshua is expected to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles for the first time in June in London against Kubrat Pulev, who is also promoted by Top Rank.

"A lot of things could work well," DuBoef said.

DuBoef explained why Top Rank joined forces with Fury in 2019 before promoting his two most recent fights in Las Vegas: "It was Tyson's story that he had not been exposed to the United States. He has self-contempt and is real on the road he speaks of himself, he is one of the most connectable athletes in the world.

"I didn't know the full story of what had happened. I thought: & # 39; We have to unlock this & # 39 ;. Our job is to open the eyes of the world to a wonderful sport of wonderful characters."

"During the ages of Larry Holmes and Wladimir Klitschko, they didn't move the needle. It's really about creating interest and introducing athletes to the biggest base."

He added about Saturday's accumulation of the fight with Wilder: "This is a great week for the sport. It's just the beginning of the heavyweight revival that is driving global interest in boxing. It's a massive week for media, and the business of relationships. "