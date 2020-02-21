Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury could be more than three stones heavier than Deontay Wilder … who will he favor? The | Boxing News

"We want Deontay to be bigger and stronger," says Wilder coach Jay Deas, before Friday night's weigh-in.

















Tensions overflowed at the Wilder-Fury press conference

He pronounced silently for Sky sports that Deontay Wilder was so full of excitement before his first fight with Tyson Fury that he was not eating properly, and went out into the ring too lightly.

Clues to the results of the world heavyweight championship can sometimes be felt in weighing, but especially when one of the lightest in the division (Wilder) faces one of the heaviest (Fury).

The numbers published on the scales can often be linked to their respective game plans and, this week, both boxers have dropped clues about notable changes in their physiques.

Wilder was 15th 2lbs in Fury's first fight

Wilder's recent weighing results Ortiz 15o 9lbs (219lbs) Breazeale 15 13 pounds (223 pounds) Fury i 15o 2lbs (212lbs)

Fury was 18st 4lbs last time against Wilder

Recent Fury Weighing Results Wallin 18 1lbs (254lbs) Schwarz 18 to 11 pounds (263 pounds) Wilder I 18a 4lbs (256lbs)

Fourteen months before they fought for a draw, Fury (18st 4lbs / 256lbs) was a huge three stone heavier than Wilder (15st 2lbs / 212lbs). Wilder, in his 41st fight, was at his lightest point since his professional debut a decade earlier.

"One of the problems with the first fight is that Deontay was so excited that he wasn't eating well. He came out unusually light," said coach Jay Deas. Sky sports.

"He weighed 209 pounds (14st 13lbs) on the night of the fight; when he knocked down Fury in the last round, it would have been 200lbs (14st 4lbs), essentially a cruiserweight."

Wilder is always at the lightest end of the heavyweight scale, but this admission was revealing. Perhaps a fraction more weight in his bones would have added a fraction more weight to the blow in the 12th round that knocked Fury down, but he didn't finally knock him out.

At this week's press conference, Wilder's coach Deas made a poker face: "We don't care about weight anyway. We don't even use the scale! While eating and training hard. It's a phenomenon of nature,quot;.

"Whatever the other guy does is not a concern from the point of view of the strategy. Deontay is always the lightest guy. He is normal. He has fought with 100 heavier pounds, has never been a problem and has been advantageous,quot;.

But days before, for Sky sportsHe confessed that Wilder needs to be heavier in the weigh-in on Friday night: "We want Deontay to be bigger and stronger."

Wilder estimated that his weight would be 225-230 lb (16 to 1 lb to 16 to 6 lb), almost a heavier stone than the first fight.

Fury's weight has also fluctuated since his return from a two and a half year hiatus.

Against Otto Wallin in his most recent fight, he was at his best since defeating Wladimir Klitschko at the end of 2015. But Wallin was an arduous night for Fury and has been considered to have eliminated too much weight from his natural body.

His new coach, Sugarhill Steward, suggested that Fury could be a heavier stone, above the 19 mark, which could make four stones heavier than Wilder.

Steward explained: "The fury is 6 & # 39; 9 & # 39; & # 39 ;, not 6 & # 39; 5 & # 39; & # 39;. You can bear that weight along with the power. It's a weight heavy big and strong and the weight won't hurt him. He will still move like a super middleweight.

"He has the IQ of the ring to set things up, and we've added some drilling power to his arsenal. 270 pounds (19o 4 pounds) is not a problem."

Fury's bold prediction of a two-round knockout victory, which Wilder thinks is a bluff, could benefit from extra weight behind his punches.

Uncle and former Fury coach Peter said Sky sports: "If Wilder enters with the same weight he had in his last fight, I think it's a great advantage for Tyson

"I think Wilder had little weight for that fight."

"If Tyson could stay away from the problems ahead of time, come closer, crush him a little. Get him out of his way, instead of giving him the influence to put the power."

"Take it in a dog fight and use up your energy, especially in the second half of the fight."

"He must use his size, he must use his weight, especially if Wilder is about the same weight as him."

"You are seeing (three) stone advantage there. He needs to use that and that is where he was wrong in his last fight for me. He was doing the same round after round, but after the sixth round, he should have done it." He returned his advantages to that.

"Whether it's ugly or whatever, I think it should deplete Wilder's energy."

