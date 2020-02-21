Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are forbidden to face each other in the weigh-in for the rematch | Boxing News

Wilder and Fury were pushed and separated by security guards at a press conference on Wednesday.

















Tensions increased when Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder clashed face to face before their heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were banned from having a confrontation in the weigh-in for their revenge in Las Vegas after facing a press conference on Wednesday.

Wilder (41-0-1 41KOs) will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Fury (29-0-1 20KOs) on Saturday in a rematch of his controversial 2018 draw.

The couple was separated by security guards after facing each other at the final press conference for the fight and the Nevada State Athletic Commission has banned combatants from confronting in Friday's weigh-in.

"The Commission wants to make sure the fight goes smoothly," said Evan Korn, director of media relations for US promoters at Tyson Fury, Top Rank.

Promoter Bob Arum, who guides Fury's career in the United States, understands the decision and believes the altercation was detrimental to the image of boxing.

"We had a confrontation at the press conference and these guys, they obviously don't want to hurt themselves before the fight, but they start to pressure each other and they aren't actors," Arum said. Sky Sports News.

"They are not trained, they can get out of control and someone can get hurt."

"Also, send a really bad image. When you have a press conference in the UK and it's like a football game, do the players push and push each other? Of course not, they are athletes."

"The same with American football, the same with cricket, the same with rugby. Why in boxing do we tolerate this kind of nonsense?

"It really degrades the sport."