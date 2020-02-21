Wilder vs Fury 2: Ricky Hatton backs Tyson Fury for victory | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML5e92c6a83cdba1801507dc0982a3402611% %MINIFYHTML5e92c6a83cdba1801507dc0982a3402612%









Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says the confrontation between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder at Wednesday's press conference is bad for boxing image

Ricky Hatton believes that Tyson Fury will beat Deontay Wilder in his rematch in Las Vegas and hopes that a Fury victory will establish a heavyweight unification clash across the United Kingdom with Anthony Joshua.

The former two-peso world champion was in Fury's corner for his first fight in Los Angeles in December 2018, where he witnessed how the Gypsy King rose sensationally from the canvas in the final round after being knocked down.

A draw was controversially awarded by courtesy of the judges' score cards after he went the distance, so both fighters have pending issues to attend at the MGM Grand on Saturday night.

0:23 Tommy Fury says his brother Tyson is & # 39; super relaxed & # 39; and trust that he will defeat Wilder Tommy Fury says his brother Tyson is & # 39; super relaxed & # 39; and trust that he will defeat Wilder

"I think Tyson will win." Hatton said. "Tyson has Wilder's measure. He must stay out of Wilder's right hand reach and stay close to him so he can't take his right hand away. I'm going for Tyson for points."

There is a clause in the fight contract that includes a trilogy fight between the heavyweight couple, therefore, delays the possibility of an indisputable confrontation with Joshua, who currently owns the WBA, WBO and IBF belts. .

"Both Tyson and Wilder are at the top of their game. I heard there could be a third fight, but I would like to see the winner take on Anthony Joshua to find out who is the best heavyweight in the world."

The fight between Fury and Wilder has parallels with & # 39; Super Fight II & # 39; between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in January 1974.

Ali lost the first game between the couple in 1971 by points and was knocked down in the last round shortly after returning to the ring after an absence of three and a half years.

Despite losing the first fight, Ali returned to win the second and third fights in New York and Manila, respectively.

Another classic heavyweight rivalry with which the Wilder-Fury clash shares parallels is that between Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis, who met twice in 1999. The first fight ended in a draw, but many believed Lewis won.

Eight months after his tie in New York, Lewis deservedly beat Holyfield in Las Vegas to become the undisputed heavyweight champion in the world, the last man to hold that title to this day.

Fury will seek to emulate Lewis tomorrow night by defeating an Alabama heavyweight in Las Vegas in one of the division's biggest fights in recent history.

"It must be said that this is a great fight, especially after the terrible decision of the last fight," Hatton said.

In addition to Lewis, Hatton is another British boxer who can relate to the situation Fury will encounter when fighting in Las Vegas.

0:39 Lennox Lewis believes that Wilder and Fury are the two best fighters in the heavyweight division, but believes that the winner of his rematch must face Anthony Joshua to crown an undisputed champion. Lennox Lewis believes that Wilder and Fury are the two best fighters in the heavyweight division, but believes that the winner of his rematch must face Anthony Joshua to crown an undisputed champion.

& # 39; The Hitman & # 39; faced American Floyd Mayweather Jr in December 2007 in a welterweight fight announced as & # 39; Undefeated & # 39; since both boxers put their undefeated records at stake.

Wilder and Fury do the same this weekend. In 73 combined fights, the couple has 61 knockouts between them and none of the fighters have lost, with the only draw in any of their records in their first showdown.

Since then, Fury has had fights in the United States against Tom Schwartz and Otto Wallin, and Hatton believes that Fury's growing popularity in the Atlantic will help him establish himself in the fight against Wilder.

"Tyson has already been to Las Vegas and they love him," said former super lightweight and welterweight champion.

"Tyson is a character and was dressed as Apollo Creed last time (against Schwartz). I think he will have even more support this time and there will be many British people to support him, similar to when I fought in Las Vegas." "

Fury's task against Wilder is colossal, but Wilder is not the biggest boxing star in his home country.

The most popular boxer in the United States at the moment is the Mexican Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez, who in November became a four-peso world champion after knocking out Russian heavyweight Sergei Kovalev in Las Vegas.

The next one for Canelo could be WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.

MTK Global Saunders manager Jamie Conlan, earlier this week, told Sky Sports that Canelo vs. Saunders is "very likely,quot; with "everyone in the right lane for the fight to happen,quot; in early May.

As it is for each fight, Canelo would enter as the favorite, but Hatton warned that Saunders has every chance to alter the odds if the fight continues.

"I think Billy Joe has a very good chance against Canelo," Mancunian said.

"Amir Khan caused him all kinds of problems with his movement before he was knocked out, so if Billy boxes like he did against David Lemieux, he has a good chance of beating Canelo."

Last weekend, Hatton posted on his Instagram a photo of himself in his boxing gym alongside Saunders and super lightweight unified champion Josh Taylor.

In 2019, victories over Ivan Baranchyk and Regis Prograis saw Taylor claim the WBA and IBF titles in the super lightweight, the same titles that Hatton won in the same weight class in 2005.

The man with the other two belts in the division is José Ramírez, and Hatton believes that there is a possibility that an undisputed fight can take place in the super light this year.

"Josh looks good in training, so I wouldn't rule out unifying the titles," Hatton said.

Hatton also refused to rule out Kell Brook's chances of becoming a world champion again in the future after his knockout in the seventh round of Mark DeLuca in Sheffield recently.

"It's a difficult question for Kell," said Hatton. "He's reaching the end of his career, but he has just returned from a good victory, so he wouldn't rule it out."

1:00 Coach Sugarhill Steward explains why he thinks Fury is in the best conditions of his career and reveals what they have been working on at the camp. Coach Sugarhill Steward explains why he thinks Fury is in the best conditions of his career and reveals what they have been working on at the camp.

One thing Hatton has ruled out is arriving in Las Vegas to support Fury this weekend, as he has to attend to the boxers he trains.

One of them is Ibrahim Nadim, who won his first fight in December on the billboard for the British cruiserweight title between Richard Riakporhe and Jack Massey. Hatton predicts that Nadim and a couple of his other fighters have a great year ahead.

"Ibby has his second fight next month on the billboard of Scott Quigg vs. Jono O & # 39; Carroll and is definitely one of those to be careful," said Hatton.

"Also, I'm training Brett McGinty of Ireland, who makes his professional debut next month, and has an excellent amateur record, so there's another one. And finally, I have Jake Haigh, 11-0 coming back from a hand injury and I hope to fight for a title in the near future. "

Hatton himself gained recognition for his good work in and out of the ring in October, by being included in the Hall of Fame of Champions of the City of Champions of Manchester, a "special,quot; award for Hatton.

He added: "I have received many awards over the years, but receiving an award from your own city is special and means a lot to me. It makes me very proud."