Wilder vs Fury 2: Lennox Lewis rates Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury over Anthony Joshua | Boxing News

Lennox Lewis believes that Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are the two best fighters in the heavyweight division, but believes that the winner of his rematch must face Anthony Joshua to crown an undisputed champion.

Lennox Lewis has declared Deontay Wilder the best heavyweight in the world and qualifies Tyson Fury more than unified champion Anthony Joshua.

Wilder will defend his WBC title against Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday in a rematch of his controversial 2018 draw.

IBF champion, WBA and WBO, Joshua, owns the rest of the main heavyweight belts after beating Andy Ruiz Jr in December, but Lewis believes he is the third best fighter in the division.

"Right now, the best man is Deontay because of how he looked in his last two fights," Lewis said. Sky Sports News.

Wilder and Fury meet in their rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday

"Both types (Wilder and Fury) are number one and number two. Possibly, number one and number two can be changed anyway."

"On Saturday they have the opportunity to show the world who is number one and who is number two."

Fury's US promoters, Top Rank, want to "attack while the iron is hot,quot; and organize a mega fight with Joshua this year, according to company president Todd DuBoef.

1:00 Coach Sugarhill Steward explains why he thinks Tyson Fury is in the best conditions of his career and reveals what they have been working on at the camp. Coach Sugarhill Steward explains why he thinks Tyson Fury is in the best conditions of his career and reveals what they have been working on at the camp.

Lewis is eager to see Joshua face the winner of Wilder and Fury's rematch to determine the best in the division.

"This is a fight that has to happen," said Lewis, who remains the last undisputed heavyweight champion.

"He is the man who has many belts that these guys want, so there will be a confrontation and we just have to wait and see when."