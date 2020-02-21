Wilder vs Fury 2: Five classic heavyweight returns | Boxing News





Tyson Fury beats the count to get back on his feet in the final round in LA

If anyone knows what a "return,quot; is, it is Tyson Fury. The Gypsy King won his battle against depression to return to the box in June 2018 to fight Sefer Seferi after almost three years out of the ring.

%MINIFYHTML345003985422cea742063a61577e2b9e11% %MINIFYHTML345003985422cea742063a61577e2b9e12%

Fury defeated Wladmir Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November 2015, and just over three years later he faced an even bigger task against Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles, facing the heaviest hitter in the heavyweight division after only six months. in the ring.

A pulsing fight at the Staples Center was that Fury greatly surpassed Wilder until the final round when the American knocked him down heavily.

1:57 Tyson Fury makes fun of Deontay Wilder's figures before his big heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas Tyson Fury makes fun of Deontay Wilder's figures before his big heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas

A huge right hand of Wilder was connected before a great left turn caught Fury on the way down.

Everyone seemed as if Fury lost, but against all odds, he somehow stood up and won the rest of the round, even shaking Wilder himself in one of the best rounds in heavyweight history.

Fury has the opportunity to correct it in Saturday's rematch to complete the most sensational sporting comeback ever seen.

Here are five other heavyweight boxing returns with sport legends.

James Douglas was upset when he beat Mike Tyson in 1990

James & # 39; Buster & # 39; Douglas vs. Mike Tyson, February 1990

One of boxing's most iconic fights recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and the image of Mike Tyson looking for his rubber protector while distrusting all four legs after an attack by James Douglas that still retains all of its original power. However, the result could have been very different if the Ohio man failed to beat the third man's count in the eighth round. Tyson found a rare moment of success and knocked down his opponent and with Octavio Meyran about to tell Douglas, he somehow stood up before stopping Tyson two rounds later.

Larry Holmes with promoter Don King

Larry Holmes vs Earnie Shavers 2, September 1979

It was the dominant force of the heavyweight division during the first half of the 1980s, but the impressive reign of Larry Holmes was almost derailed before beginning at the end of the previous decade. After dominating Earnie Shavers in 1978, Holmes accepted his challenge again the following year and almost regretted that decision during a turbulent seventh round. Shavers' legendary right hand dropped Holmes sharply and it seemed that the WBC title was going home with the Alabama man, but Holmes beat the count, somehow survived the round and stopped Shavers in the eleventh session.

Heavyweight legends Riddick Bowe and Evander Holyfield exchange blows

Riddick Bowe vs Evander Holyfield 3, November 1995

It was the minor fight of his impressive trilogy, but it was a defining moment in Riddick Bowe's career, as he survived a mini crisis to become the winner in this classic heavyweight series. Both men entered their rubber match with one victory each, and when Holyfield dropped the New Yorker for the first time in his career, it seemed that the Alabama man would take the victory. Bowe responded brilliantly and his bravery was rewarded in the eighth round when he became the first man to stop Holyfield.

Wladimir Klitschko looks at Samuel Peter

Wladimir Klitschko vs. Samuel Peter, September 2005

Wladimir Klitschko was effectively fighting for his career when he faced heavy Samuel Peter of Nigeria in the fall of 2005. After losing to Lamon Brewster a year earlier, huge questions surrounded Klitschko's robustness and although he emerged victorious against Peter, those same questions existed Peter dropped Klitschko three times, but managed to steal enough rounds from a safe distance to claim a victory for nervous points.

Wladimir Klitschko knocks down Anthony Joshua in the sixth round

Joshua had a Wembley victory that defined his career over Klitschko

Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko, April 2017

Anthony Joshua's rise during his childhood in boxing was impressive, but boxing fans wanted to know his true world class credentials after excellent victories over the highly qualified Dillian Whyte and Charles Martin. Although Wladimir Klitschko had lost his last fight against Tyson Fury, he still possessed a vast arsenal of weapons and Joshua discovered it in the worst way when he was dropped in round number six courtesy of a superb right-hand Klitschko. Although Joshua looked at him outside, he responded well backwards and beat Klitschko's fight with a dramatic strike in the eleventh round.