Wilder v Fury 2: Tyson Fury three heavier stone than Deontay Wilder before the heavyweight rematch | Boxing News

Deontay Wilder was his heaviest race for revenge with Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury weighed three heavier stones than Deontay Wilder before Saturday's heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas.

The fury weighed 19 pounds 7 (273 pounds), while Wilder tipped the scale at 16 pounds 7 (231 pounds).

The former unified champion of Great Britain was the first to climb at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and the 31-year-old weighed 16.5 pounds more than his first encounter with Wilder and only three pounds less than his previous heavier mark of 276 pounds when he fought against Sefer Seferi in his return fight in June 2018.

Wilder, who weighed his lightest weight in a decade when they fought for the first time, this time had a heavy weight in his career after gaining 18.5 pounds since his December 2018 draw.

Wilder, who weighed his lightest weight in a decade when they fought for the first time, this time had a heavy weight in his career after gaining 18.5 pounds since his December 2018 draw.

Fury and Wilder had been forbidden to share a final confrontation after having faced each other at the final press conference.

The British fighter addressed some heated words to Wilder

But the fierce rivals were still shouting at each other before leaving the stage.