Why would Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard support their children in Hollywood?

Kristen bell Y Dax shepard they have and always will be the biggest cheerleaders of their children.

With two daughters under the age of six, this dear couple is much more focused on school work and their children's play dates than on Hollywood auditions or opportunities.

But when the day comes Delta Y Lincoln To share their professional goals and lifelong passions, both Kristen and Dax would support them by following mom and dad's action steps.

"Sure, when they are adults. I think acting is a great job if you can find a job," Dax shared with E! Exclusive news while celebrating the first anniversary of Hello Bello. "There are many actors who do not want their children to enter into that as adults and I suppose those actors have not had real jobs because they are mostly bad. I covered and washed cars and dismissed corn. Acting is much more enjoyable."

Kristen added: "I agree. I had the initial instinct to keep them away from that, but that's simply because I think about rejection and what the spotlight can do to their personality, but then Dax politely explained to me: & # 39 ; Well, do you enjoy being creative? & # 39; I said yes. He said, "Do you like being overpaid?" And I said yes. And he said, "Why wouldn't you want that to our children?"