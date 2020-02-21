Why would Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard support their children in Hollywood?

Hello beautiful
Kristen bell Y Dax shepard they have and always will be the biggest cheerleaders of their children.
With two daughters under the age of six, this dear couple is much more focused on school work and their children's play dates than on Hollywood auditions or opportunities.
But when the day comes Delta Y Lincoln To share their professional goals and lifelong passions, both Kristen and Dax would support them by following mom and dad's action steps.
"Sure, when they are adults. I think acting is a great job if you can find a job," Dax shared with E! Exclusive news while celebrating the first anniversary of Hello Bello. "There are many actors who do not want their children to enter into that as adults and I suppose those actors have not had real jobs because they are mostly bad. I covered and washed cars and dismissed corn. Acting is much more enjoyable."
Kristen added: "I agree. I had the initial instinct to keep them away from that, but that's simply because I think about rejection and what the spotlight can do to their personality, but then Dax politely explained to me: & # 39 ; Well, do you enjoy being creative? & # 39; I said yes. He said, "Do you like being overpaid?" And I said yes. And he said, "Why wouldn't you want that to our children?"
While both parents agree that they don't want the young members of their family to be "child stars," exploring the race as an adult is a fair game.
Although Dax and Kristen have found great success on the big and small screen, the couple has also been expanding the co-founded company called Hello Bello.
During our exclusive interview, the couple was filming a new commercial for the company that focuses on premium baby products at non-premium prices. In fact, they had a great announcement to celebrate the company's first anniversary.
"We are going to offer all new and future parents a free diaper package," Kristen told us. "When we started this company, the goal was really to try to facilitate the upbringing of the children a little and make sure that the parents had access to safe, premium and affordable things for their children, especially diapers. Therefore, the gift for our birthday is to try to alleviate a little the burden of parenting because that is what we defend. "
And if you're already a Hello Bello fan, more excellent products, including vitamins for children, will be on their way later this year.
"We have an incredible product line and they are very ethical in every way, but incredibly affordable," Dax shared.
With parents like Dax and Kristen, the couple's daughters may want to follow the commercial steps of mom and dad. For now, it's too early to know.
"The reality is that they are their own unique organisms," Kristen explained. "But we also fall into the secondary trap as parents, which is when they're being great, it's like," they chase me. "And when they're being horrible, I say," See?! She is as stubborn as you! "And then she does exactly the same."
Just more evidence that Dax and Kristen are the most identifiable couple in the United States.
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.