Why NFL players don't want a calendar of 17 games: Richard Sherman's explanation details the & # 39; hypocrisy & # 39; of the league

%MINIFYHTMLf7507e634c8fe9423c5f03b70bdb941e11% %MINIFYHTMLf7507e634c8fe9423c5f03b70bdb941e12%

One of the two things will happen on Friday. Either the NFL Players Association will accept the negotiated terms in a new collective bargaining agreement proposed on Thursday by the owners of the NFL teams, or the NFLPA will reject the proposal.

%MINIFYHTMLf7507e634c8fe9423c5f03b70bdb941e13% %MINIFYHTMLf7507e634c8fe9423c5f03b70bdb941e14%

The latter would send the two parties back to the negotiating table, and one of the main causes of such a scenario would probably be the disconnection between the league and its players in a 17-game calendar for the regular season.

%MINIFYHTMLf7507e634c8fe9423c5f03b70bdb941e15% %MINIFYHTMLf7507e634c8fe9423c5f03b70bdb941e16%

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk: "The proposal that the league accepted represents the culmination of months of negotiation. Beginning several weeks ago, the NFL Players Association presented the proposal to its board of 32 player representatives. There were, from three weeks ago, an unexpected setback, with many representatives of players who still resist the basic concept of playing 17 games. "

MORE: Pros and cons of the expansion of the NFL playoffs

Under the terms of the proposed CBA, a change to a schedule of 17 games for the regular season would come with two additional playoff games (an extra wild card game per conference), according to ESPN. However, the expansion of the playoffs is not a problem for the players, compared to the idea of ​​an extra week of regular season play.

The NFL's motivation behind its momentum for a 17-game calendar is obvious, especially given that no one (not even fans) is asking for the regular season's expansion. If the league can promote 17 games instead of 16 games in its next negotiations with potential rights holders, it can charge and charge more for those rights.

Yes, players would get a game check for that 17th regular season contest, but the proposed CBA terms would limit that check to $ 250,000 per player, a ridiculous deal for the many players who win the most per game. However, according to the feelings expressed by Richard Sherman almost a month ago, the rejection of the players against the idea of ​​a 17-game calendar has its roots deeper than compensation.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday before Super Bowl 54 in Miami, the 49ers cornerback and member of the NFLPA executive committee explained why the 17-game schedule is a point of conflict for players in the CBA negotiations. This is what I had to say:

"Honestly, I don't think it's something that players are interested in. And if that's the point at which they are negotiating, I think these negotiations will last much longer than expected." "It's strange to me, and it's always strange, when you listen to the player's safety as his biggest concern. They really defend the player's safety, the player's safety, the player's security. But it seems that the player's security comes at a price. Player security to the point of "Hey, 17 games make us so much money. So we don't care how safe they are, if you're going to pay us so much money to play another game. " "That is the really worrisome part for us as a union and for us as players, because they believe that the players have a price on their health. And I don't think we are in the same stadium in that regard. The players have been more aware of the security and longevity of the players and life after football And the league pretends that they are interested, pretends that they care, sets all these rules and fine all these players, but then proposes the players to play an extra game . "And not only 17. They are really only saying 17 so they can reach 18. So there are two more opportunities for players to risk their bodies and risk their bodies. That's ridiculous, and nobody calls them. Nobody calls hypocrisy. . "I hope someday people will be brave enough to say the hypocrisy of saying:" Hey, we really care about the safety of the players, but hey, we also want you to play an extra game, risk your body and risk your career. & # 39; "

The NFLPA published a fact sheet on Thursday that presents the key details of the CBA proposed by the league. It includes the possibility of "a guaranteed participation of 48 percent of revenue in 2021, with the ability to increase the percentage to 48.5 percent through a media kicker that applies in any season in which the league plays 17 games. "

Many players have expressed on social networks the desire that the income be divided by 50/50 if they are going to have to play 17 regular season games.