Why does the coronavirus seem to hit men harder than women?

The coronavirus that originated in China has spread fear and anxiety throughout the world. But while the new virus has largely avoided a vulnerable group, children seem to pose a particular threat to middle-aged and older adults, particularly men.

This week, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention published the largest analysis of coronavirus cases to date. Although men and women have been infected in approximately equal amounts, the researchers found that the death rate among men was 2.8 percent, compared with 1.7 percent among women.

Men were also disproportionately affected during outbreaks of SARS and MERS, which were caused by coronaviruses. SARS infected more women than men in Hong Kong in 2003, but the death rate among men was 50 percent higher, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

About 32 percent of men infected with the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome died, compared with 25.8 percent of women. Young adult men also died at higher rates than women during the 1918 flu epidemic.