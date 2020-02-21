Why does the coronavirus seem to hit men harder than women?

The coronavirus that originated in China has spread fear and anxiety throughout the world. But while the new virus has largely avoided a vulnerable group, children seem to pose a particular threat to middle-aged and older adults, particularly men.
This week, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention published the largest analysis of coronavirus cases to date. Although men and women have been infected in approximately equal amounts, the researchers found that the death rate among men was 2.8 percent, compared with 1.7 percent among women.
Men were also disproportionately affected during outbreaks of SARS and MERS, which were caused by coronaviruses. SARS infected more women than men in Hong Kong in 2003, but the death rate among men was 50 percent higher, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
About 32 percent of men infected with the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome died, compared with 25.8 percent of women. Young adult men also died at higher rates than women during the 1918 flu epidemic.
A number of factors may be working against men in the current epidemic, say scientists, including some that are biological and others that have their roots in lifestyle.
When it comes to developing an immune response against infections, men are the weakest sex.
"This is a pattern that we have seen with many viral infections of the respiratory tract: men may have worse results," said Sabra Klein, a scientist who studies sex differences in viral infections and vaccination responses at the School of Health Public Bloomberg by Johns Hopkins. .
"We've seen this with other viruses. Women fight better against them," he added.
Women also produce stronger immune responses after vaccines, and have improved immune immune responses, which protect adults from the pathogens to which they were exposed as children.
"There is something about the immune system in women that is more exuberant," said Dr. Janine Clayton, director of the Office of Research on Women's Health at the National Institutes of Health.
But there is a high price, he added: women are much more susceptible to autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, in which the immune system transforms into an overload and attacks the body's own organs and tissues.
Almost 80 percent of people with autoimmune diseases are women, Dr. Clayton said.
Experts warn that the reasons why women have stronger immune responses are not entirely clear, and research is still at an early stage.
One hypothesis is that women's stronger immune systems confer a survival advantage on their offspring, who drink antibodies from mothers 'breast milk that help prevent disease while babies' immune systems are still developing.
Biological factors may be responsible, including the female sex hormone estrogen, which seems to play a role in immunity, and the fact that women carry two X chromosomes, which contain genes related to the immune system. Men, of course, carry only one.
Experiments in which mice were exposed to the SARS coronavirus found that males were more susceptible to infection than females, a disparity that increased with age.
Male mice developed SARS at lower viral exposures, had a lower immune response and were slower to eliminate the virus from their bodies. They suffered more lung damage and died at higher rates, said Dr. Stanley Perlman, a professor of microbiology at the University of Iowa, who was the lead author of the study.
When the researchers blocked estrogen in infected females or had their ovaries removed, they were more likely to die, but the blocking of testosterone in male mice made no difference, indicating that estrogen may play a protective role.
"It's an exaggerated model of what happens in humans," said Dr. Perlman. "The differences between men and women are subtle; in mice, it is not so subtle."
Health behaviors that differ according to sex in some societies may also play a role in disparate responses to infections.
China It has the largest population of smokers in the world, 316 million people, representing almost a third of the world's smokers and 40 percent of tobacco consumption worldwide. But just over 2 percent of Chinese women smoke, compared with more than half of all men.
Chinese men also have higher rates of type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure than women, which increases the risk of complications after coronavirus infection. Rates of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are almost twice as high among Chinese men than among women.
In the United States, women are more proactive in seeking medical attention than men, and some small studies have found that generalization also applies to Chinese students at universities in the United States.
In unpublished studies, Chinese researchers have emphasized that patients whose diagnoses were delayed, or who had severe pneumonia when they were first diagnosed, were at greater risk of death.
A study of 4,021 patients with the coronavirus emphasized the importance of early detection, particularly in older men. And men have been appearing in hospitals with more advanced diseases.
But in areas of China outside of Hubei province, where the epicenter of the disease is concentrated and where most of those affected are concentrated, the patterns are different: the disease seems to have dramatically lower death rates, and men are being infected at much higher rates than women, according to the Chinese CDC analysis.
[I like the Science Times page on Facebook. The | Sign up for the Science Times newsletter.]
Men may have a "false sense of security,quot; when it comes to the coronavirus, said Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunology at Yale University, which studies why some viruses affect women more severely.
The collection and analysis of data on the new virus by sex is important both for scientists who study it and for the general public, experts said.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, for example, public health officials have emphasized the importance of washing your hands well and often to prevent infection. But several studies have found that men, even health workers, are less likely to wash their hands or use soap than women, Dr. Klein said.
"We make these general assumptions that men and women have the same behavior, in terms of comorbidities, biology and our immune system, and we simply are not," said Dr. Klein.