Why a wedding is unlikely for Amanda Bynes and her fiance

Amanda Bynes You may be engaged, but wedding bells don't ring.

%MINIFYHTML382fce6f7d0a5218aa768c698cabf36013% %MINIFYHTML382fce6f7d0a5218aa768c698cabf36014%

According to one source, it is "unlikely,quot; that She is the man The star "will ever,quot; get her parents' approval to marry her 3-month-old boyfriend. "Amanda's parents are fully aware of their commitment and are not currently approving Amanda to legally marry under guardianship," the source explains.

%MINIFYHTML382fce6f7d0a5218aa768c698cabf36015% %MINIFYHTML382fce6f7d0a5218aa768c698cabf36016%

I like Britney Spears, the former child star has been living under the guardianship of her parents. He was placed under his supervision in 2014 after a series of involuntary psychiatric retentions and multiple clashes with the police. While the curatorship should be reviewed regularly, it was extended for the last time in 2018 for two years, forcing Amanda to seek parental approval if she ever wanted to marry Paul Michael.

However, Bynes is crazy about her fiance.