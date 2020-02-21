Who and what is behind the blockages that interrupt Canada's rails

Because the pipeline is completely within the boundaries of the province, the federal government did not have a significant role in its approval.

Do all wet people oppose the pipe?

No way. Like any group in Canada, there is no unanimity among Wet’suwet’en members in this or other important matters. But discovering what consensus is within your community is a difficult task in part because the First Nation has two different leaderships.

The 20-band council along the route supports the pipeline project, which is committed to hiring indigenous peoples and spending millions of dollars on indigenous businesses.

But the councils of the band, which are elected, were established by the federal government in the 19th century. Many people within the traditional community consider that their authority is limited to narrowly defined reserve lands and recognize hereditary chiefs as the authority over traditional lands.

In 1997 the Supreme Court of Canada He acknowledged that the Wet’suwet’en have “aboriginal title” in a wide area that they define as traditional land in a decision presented by the hereditary chiefs.

Despite their title, hereditary chiefs do not automatically assume the position or exercise it indefinitely. Last year, three of them, all women who are in favor of the pipeline, were stripped of their titles and replaced by men, a movement that, they say, is incompatible with the traditional Wet’suwet’en law. The lawyers of the current hereditary chiefs have argued in court that the women received funds from the provincial government to promote the pipeline.