Who and what is behind the blockages that interrupt Canada's rails

A long-standing dispute over a pipeline in British Columbia became a national political storm, triggered layoffs in the rail industry and generated broader economic fears.
After a two-week period that raised the national political temperature, disrupted much of the rail service in eastern Canada and caused layoffs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an end to the blockades in support of the hereditary leaders of Wet & # 39 ; suwet & # 39; in British Columbia.
It began as a solidarity protest along a key rail line in Ontario by a small group of mohawks. But it was triggered in a series of interruptions nationwide of various sizes and duration. Traffic was entangled in cities, ports were closed and the British Columbia legislature was effectively closed. While some of the other protests, such as the first one, mainly involved other indigenous groups, many included non-indigenous people who seemed to be acting more in opposition to the energy pipes than in sympathy with the land of the hereditary leaders Wet & # 39 ; suwet & # 39; on claim [es.
One factor in which Mr. Trudeau did not ask for the end of the barricades before, as I wrote earlier this week, were the persistent memories of clashes between police and indigenous peoples in Oka, Quebec and Ipperwash, Ontario, during the decade from 1990.
In Oka, an early police movement led to the death of an officer and increased the situation to the point where the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the army moved. When the Ontario Provincial Police, acting on what was finally determined to be unfounded rumors, assaulted the protesters in Ipperwash, one of them was killed. In both cases, it was never determined who was responsible.
The current blockades have remained largely peaceful, even when a counter-protest group broke down the barriers on the train tracks in Edmonton. But this situation involves a wide variety of people, agendas and problems that cover much of the country. Here is a brief guide for players and problems:
What is at the heart of this?
Fracking, along with persistently low natural gas prices. New techniques such as hydraulic fractures will soon make the United States, the main user of Canadian natural gas, self-sufficient in fuel.
The response proposed by both the liberal governments and the new Democrats in British Columbia is a plant that will liquefy natural gas near Kitimat, where the tankers bound for Asia will be filled. The plant is being built by a group led by Shell and Petronas, the latter being a Malaysian oil and gas company.
For more than a year, the hereditary leaders of Wet’suwet’en have been trying to block the construction of a pipe linking the gas fields of B.C. to that plant. Known as Coastal GasLink, it is a project of TC Energy, the pipeline company known until recently as TransCanada.
Because the pipeline is completely within the boundaries of the province, the federal government did not have a significant role in its approval.
Do all wet people oppose the pipe?
No way. Like any group in Canada, there is no unanimity among Wet’suwet’en members in this or other important matters. But discovering what consensus is within your community is a difficult task in part because the First Nation has two different leaderships.
The 20-band council along the route supports the pipeline project, which is committed to hiring indigenous peoples and spending millions of dollars on indigenous businesses.
But the councils of the band, which are elected, were established by the federal government in the 19th century. Many people within the traditional community consider that their authority is limited to narrowly defined reserve lands and recognize hereditary chiefs as the authority over traditional lands.
In 1997 the Supreme Court of Canada He acknowledged that the Wet’suwet’en have “aboriginal title” in a wide area that they define as traditional land in a decision presented by the hereditary chiefs.
Despite their title, hereditary chiefs do not automatically assume the position or exercise it indefinitely. Last year, three of them, all women who are in favor of the pipeline, were stripped of their titles and replaced by men, a movement that, they say, is incompatible with the traditional Wet’suwet’en law. The lawyers of the current hereditary chiefs have argued in court that the women received funds from the provincial government to promote the pipeline.
Who is blocking the trains?
The biggest effect comes from a persistent blockage, which is actually an improvised land camp, is located in Tyendinaga, Ontario. The Canadian National Railroad passes near the property that Mohawk First Nation members say were granted to their ancestors when they arrived in Canada with the British after the Revolutionary War in the American colonies.
The camp appeared shortly after the Mounties moved to enforce a court order against Wet’suwet’s members blocking the construction of Coastal GasLink. When I visited the camp during its first week, all the people I spoke to said that they settled spontaneously and that they intended to show solidarity with the opponents of Wet & # 39; suwet'en and their land claims and call attention to Mohawk land disputes. The Mohawks have a long history of interrupting the rail line in protests.
The camp is not supported by the leadership of the local council of the band and is relatively small in number. No one acts as an official spokesperson, although three or four of its members appear to have informal leadership roles.
Everyone I talked to said they were Mohawk. Although some of them lived in other First Nations in Ontario and Quebec and at least one was a resident of Ottawa.
Is there an obvious solution?
Many of the Mohawks in Tyendinaga have said they will let the trains roll again if the Mounties leave Wet’suwet’en territory. The police force has He offered to move his temporary detachment in the pipeline to a nearby city if the construction road remains open. Until noon on Friday, no one in the indigenous community has said if that would satisfy them.
Legal experts agree that neither the federal nor the provincial government has the power in this case to order the police to move, tear down the blockades and arrest the protesters. The potential for violence aside, there is little guarantee that other blockages will not immediately replace them elsewhere.
Finally, resolving the claims of hereditary chiefs about Coastal GasLink will probably be a long matter. One that will continue much longer than the nation will tolerate the disruption and economic costs of the blockades.
Charles Portis novels, who died this week, often included stories of misfits in unusual circumstances. And his obituary reveals that his own life presented a great and unlikely turn. Some revelation: the article indicates that his books have a "cult following,quot;. I am among the cultists.
