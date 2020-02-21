Where to buy Kanye & # 39; s Yeezy Boost 350 v2 before they run out!

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Ready to boost your sneaker game? Well, praise Yeezus, the Kanye West + Adidas & # 39; Yeezy Boost 350 v2 falls online and in stores this Saturday, February 22!

Kanye debuted for the first time with Yeezy Boost footwear in February 2015 at the Yeezy season 1 fashion show, and new color options were presented during the Yeezy season 3 show in February 2016. Since then, The Yeezy Boost 350 v2 has become the most popular of Yeezy shoes.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features a redesigned Primeknit composite upper part with a side stripe of post-dyed monofilament woven at the top. The attractive heel tab allows easy entry and exit access. The midsole uses Adidas' innovative BOOST ™ technology.

The latest release includes the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Tail Light, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Flax and the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Earth, all at a cost of $ 220.