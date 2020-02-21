West Austin's Charlie Austin will not face any action on Southampton tweets | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1a7018d028df25367eb03c07bc34f1e711% %MINIFYHTML1a7018d028df25367eb03c07bc34f1e712%





Charlie Austin has scored nine goals in 28 appearances in total this season for West Brom

West Brom striker Charlie Austin has been formally warned by the FA regarding offensive tweets aimed at Southampton fans, but he will not face further action.

Austin joined the Southampton Baggies last August and last weekend responded to criticism from Saints fans on Twitter with a protest full of expletives.

Initially, the 30-year-old retweeted a comment about the dangers of social media, but then responded to the responses of two Southampton fans mocking fans of his club in general.

Tweets loaded with expletives have been removed from Austin's Twitter account.

The FA had asked Austin for his observations, which is understood to have resulted in a formal warning from the player regarding social media activity, but he will not face further action.

During January 2019, Austin received a two-game ban after making a gesture to Manchester City fans when he was substituted during the 3-1 loss at Southampton's home.

Austin signed with West Brom in a £ 4 million deal last summer, having made 81 appearances for Southampton over a three-year period, scoring 20 goals in all competitions.

The forward has scored nine goals in 28 appearances in total this season for West Brom, who are the best in the Sky Bet Championship.